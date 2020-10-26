Margaret Bloomfield: December 6, 1932 to October 25, 2019

MARGARET BLOOMFIELD, loving wife and mother of six children, sadly passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 86.

Margaret was born on December 6, 1932 and attended Wallingford Grammar School, where she excelled at sport.

She then worked for the Ministry of Agriculture in Oxford.

Margaret had a love for all animals, especially horses, and at an early age taught many local children to ride, helping them to go on to become accomplished horse riders in many careers including the Metropolitan Police.

In the early Sixties, Margaret met Peter Bloomfield, a former Royal Artillery officer in the Indian Army in Burma, and they married at Oxford register office in March 1963.

At their home in Ewelme, they set up an equestrian school and farmed prize-winning beef cattle that local butchers would purchase, without seeing, knowing the quality and truly organic nature of the beef produced.

They understood how to farm naturally without the use of dangerous pesticides and growth hormones being promoted at the time. They embraced what is now modern organic production.

Despite a busy working and home life raising six children, and Peter’s untimely death on Christmas Day 1988, Margaret still helped in the local community, notably at Ewelme School, where she was a governor.

For many years, she worked as a nurse at Wallingford Hospital and later joined the Croft House dental practice in Castle Street.

Margaret was a country woman in every sense, enjoying the simplicities of life with her farming interests and menagerie of pets that over the years included dogs, cats, chickens, guinea fowl, donkeys, ducks, geese, goats and the odd rescued wild animal.

She also embraced the arts, culture and sport in all their forms. She loved everything South Oxfordshire had to offer whether it was its rural nature, the community spirit, quiet open countryside or the noise of helicopters from RAF Benson buzzing through it, our busy market towns, our small theatres and galleries, independent producers, pubs, tearooms and restaurants or Henley Royal Regatta, which she enjoyed annually with family members and friends.

Margaret loved all forms of sport and loved to see talent nurtured and thrive whether it was school sports days or the Olympics.

She was teetotal throughout her life, although she loved a party and liked to dance and to see people enjoying themselves. She had a great desire to experience life and to share joy with others. She would often say “count your blessings” and she really did.

Margaret is deeply missed by many and will be remembered for her happy outlook on life, selfless personality, humility, compassion, sense of humour and love of animals as well as always being there to support and help others from all walks of life, young and old.

She touched many hearts and will always be loved and respected.

Margaret’s funeral was held at St Mary’s Church, Ewelme. The service was conducted by Rev Stephen Cousins and preceded by a horse-drawn hearse procession which went the length of Ewelme village on a misty autumn morning.

She was buried and reunited with her loving husband Peter in the beautiful churchyard of St Mary’s.

Margaret is survived by her six children, Felix, Sarah, Rachel, Anne, Hilary and Georgina, along with her seven grandchildren. Holly, Alice, Evie, Thea, Isaac, Ambrose and Florence.

Donations were made to the Horse Trust, Princes Risborough and Blue Cross, Lewknor.

• This belated anniversary tribute to Mrs Bloomfield follows a difficult year for her family, several of whom live overseas.