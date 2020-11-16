Socially-distanced walks in woodland

THE Chilterns Conservation Board and Chiltern Society have developed a series of 23 socially-distanced walks.

They are designed to avoid crowding and narrow paths (where possible) and range from two miles to six miles long. Many routes are also stile free.

Walks in the Oxfordshire Chilterns are as follows:

• An undulating five-mile stile-free walk in Binfield Heath, which is known as the Hound of the Baskervilles walk. The route passes through farmland, woods and Crowsley Park. Part of the walk follows the Chiltern Way.

• A five-mile stile-free walk that explores the hills and woodlands that overlook Henley. The first section of the walk is across high parkland with views and the return is through woodland.

• A four and a half mile wildlife walk starting in Nettlebed. It features two commons, a nature reserve as well as beech woodlands, chalk grassland and rich wildlife with many views.

• A six-mile stile-free walk from Nettlebed through the Warburg Nature Reserve, which is best known for its dormouse population. There is also a visitor centre with an exhibit and a picnic area.

• A scenic stile-free walk of about two miles starts in Peppard Common and follows Dog Lane, a wide tree-lined track, towards Rotherfield Greys. The route follows a short stretch of the Chiltern Way and loops back through Crowsley Park Wood.

• A circular walk in Watlington featuring chalk pits and ancient routes of about four miles. The stile-free route takes in rolling chalk downland and beech pathways. It follows a stretch of the Oxfordshire Way towards Christmas Common, returning via chalk pits and a stretch of the Ridgeway National Trail.

• A walk of about six miles in the Watlington Hills which climbs up Shirburn Hill to Aston Rowant, with far-reaching views over the Oxfordshire Vale. Return via the Ridgeway National Trail.

Meanwhile, the Henley and Goring Ramblers has cancelled its guided walks until December 2 in order to comply with the national coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

For more information, visit www.chilternsaonb.org