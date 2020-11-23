Lockdown has made me obsessed with fungi

I AM not a mushroom expert. I am a quilter who has found a new obsession in lockdown: nature photography. This is how it all began…

At the beginning of March, our local councillor in Cookley Green (Liz Longley) asked residents to send emails for her to circulate to people who couldn’t get out due to the lockdown as a way of keeping in touch with each other.

On my daily walks I had begun noticing nature on my doorstep, so started taking my camera along with me to photograph everything I came across. I sent out a daily email of a plant, butterfly, bird or insect to my local neighbourhood and to a group of international friends who enjoy seeing photos of nature.

This encouraged me to do some research and learn as much as I could about all these life forms that had been right under my nose but that I had never really looked at before.

Suddenly there wasn’t enough time in the day to find, photograph, catalogue, research and write about these new yet common sights. As I sent out the emails, I began receiving replies from people locked in their homes, thanking me for allowing them to see the bluebell woods or the red kites soaring over the Chiltern hills.

It became more than a project. It became an obsession and one that is continuing. I am now up to day 222!

On a recent walk with my husband, I mentioned that a year ago I wouldn’t have known the name of a single plant we were passing but now I either know them, or photograph them so I can find out what they are when I get home. It has been such an education and I have enjoyed getting to know nature through the many books I have been reading, including one written specifically about our area by Professor Richard Fortey, entitled The Wood for the Trees: One Man's Long View of Nature. I highly recommend it.

And, of course, now when I least expect to find anything as beautiful as a butterfly or flower, I am finding mushrooms of all shapes, sizes and colours. Honestly, I don’t know how I missed these all my life. They are so interesting and colourful — I must have been walking around with my eyes closed all these years.

However, mushrooms are much more difficult to identify than plants or birds and I am relying on some friends, some books and the internet.

What is so difficult is that mushrooms change shape, size and colour on an almost daily basis and even the same mushrooms in the same cluster can look entirely different depending on where they are in their life cycle. So am I doing what I did many years ago when learning about birds: I’m studying books in the evening (much to the amazement of my family) and just looking at the mushrooms to fix them in my mind.

Then, when I see them “in the wild”. I will remember where I saw them in the book and be able to go right to that spot to try to identify them.

However, it’s not as easy as that because many mushrooms can only be positively identified under the microscope or through chemical analysis and I’m not capable of that, so some mushrooms will forever remain a mystery. However, it is so rewarding when I do nail an identification and it is confirmed by one of my advisors.

I am not a mushroom expert by any means and would love to meet any mycological experts in the Henley area as I have hundreds more photos of mushrooms to identify.

I am posting daily photos of the Chilterns on my Instagram account, so have a look at

https://www.instagram.com/quiltmaniac1/

You can contact me through my website,

http://www.lindaseward.com