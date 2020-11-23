Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Award for pub loos

A HENLEY pub has been given gold a rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2020.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street received an unannounced visit by inspectors for the awards, which are designed to improve the standards of “away from home” toilet provision across the country.

Toilets are judged for décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Catherine Wheel manager Heather McIntyre said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors. We are delighted.!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33