Award for pub loos

A HENLEY pub has been given gold a rating in the Loo of the Year Awards 2020.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street received an unannounced visit by inspectors for the awards, which are designed to improve the standards of “away from home” toilet provision across the country.

Toilets are judged for décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Catherine Wheel manager Heather McIntyre said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors. We are delighted.!