Choose your tree in person or via personal video experience

THERE’S a new look and feel to Stubbings Nursery this festive season.

The 35-year-old family business has had a

makeover to improve the shopping experience and provide greater space for shoppers (particularly necessary given the coronavirus pandemic).

Stubbings has one of the largest ranges of Christmas trees in the region with no fewer than eight varieties, available in various sizes, in both cut and pot grown formats.

Their trees are UK sourced and are always the very best, premium quality.

For each Christmas tree sold this season Stubbings will plant a tree in the Amazon region through their partnership with One Tree Planted.

Now open, the Christmas Boutique is a treasure trove of decorations and festive lights with products from designers such as Gisela Graham, Nkuku and Giftware Trading. There’s also an amazing range of Christmas lights (indoor and outdoor) to light up your home.

New for 2020, Stubbings have launched an online shop — www.stubbingsonline.co.uk — offering either click and collect or local delivery. National delivery is also available for some of the less bulky items.

Choosing a Christmas tree is a special annual event, often shared with family and friends.

For those isolating, or concerned about venturing out Stubbings have launched a new tailored video shopping experience. Purchase a time slot on the website for 30 minutes of personal shopping via Facetime or WhatsApp.

During the call, the team will help you choose a Christmas tree along with any other products. Tickets are £10 but this will be fully refunded if you spend more than £100 during your call. Tickets are available online.

In recognition of the amazing contribution made to our lives this year a shopping hour between 8am and 9am, Tuesdays to Saturdays, will be reserved for key workers to buy their Christmas tree and shop at the Christmas Boutique.

The Nursery shop & café are open seven days a week from 9am to 4pm.

For more information, visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk