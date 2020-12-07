Grassroots football to resume

GRASSROOTS football returns this weekend after the national coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

The UHL Sport Hellenic League recommences from next Saturday (December 12) but the Thames Valley Premier League is underway from tomorrow (Saturday) with fixtures in the Premier Division.

In Division 2 of the North Berks League, Watlington Town Reserves will host Hagbourne United Reserves from 2pm.

Town sit top of the division on 21 points, six points clear of second-placed Milton United Development but have played three more games.

In the East Berks League, Hambleden host Iver Heath with a 2pm kick-off.

Hambleden’s Thames Valley League side, which plays in Division 3, will restart their season next Saturday but will host Penn & Tylers Green Development in a friendly tomorrow (Saturday) at noon.

Henley Town are back in action away at Maiden Place and Emmer Green travel to Tilehurst YM in the Reading and District Sunday League Senior Division.

Emmer Green Reserves host Mortimer in Division 1 and Goring United travel to Royal Albion in Division 3.

All Sunday men’s fixtures kick-off at 10.30am.

AFC Henley host Shinfield Rangers in the Development Division of s LeagueThames Valley Counties Women’s League. Kick-off is 2pm.