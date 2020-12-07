Conserve the environment by ordering a real Christmas tree

QUESTIONS are often raised regarding sustainability when buying a cut Christmas tree.

After all, cutting down trees appears to be the very antithesis of sustainability in a world battling with

deforestation and climate change.

Artificial trees are not the answer. Such trees must be reused at least 10 times before the carbon footprint becomes less than buying equivalent fresh cut trees.

This year, Stubbings is addressing concerns of sustainability with a new relationship with One Tree Planted, a US-based charity with a mission to help global reforestation efforts.

For each Christmas tree sold at Stubbings, one tree will be planted in the Amazon region by One Tree Planted.

In addition, Stubbings sell UK grown trees (where possible) and ensure they are sustainably sourced. For each tree cut another is replanted in its place.

A council recycling collection point is also provided after the season for any trees returned to the nursery in early January.

Meanwhile, there’s a new look and feel to Stubbings Nursery this festive season.

The 35-year-old family business has had a makeover to improve the shopping experience and provide greater space for shoppers, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stubbings has one of the largest ranges of premium quality Christmas trees in the region with no less than eight varieties available in various sizes, in both cut and pot grown formats. Now open, the Christmas Boutique is a treasure trove of decorations and festive lights with products from designers such as Gisela Graham, Nkuku, Giftware Trading and many more.

Many of the products are available via the online shop www.stubbingsonline.co.uk offering either click and collect or local delivery. The nursery shop and café is open seven days a week from 9am to 4pm.

Key worker shopping is offered from Tuesday to Saturday from 8am to 9am as a thank you for all their amazing efforts over the past year.

For more information, including event tickets, visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk