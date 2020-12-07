WI roundup

BENSON

LAST month, we were being optimistic about being able to meet up in December but, once again, the covid restrictions mean that this is not to be.

Our December meeting is therefore cancelled, so perhaps we might look forward to restarting on January 27.

November in Benson started with Remembrance and it was “well done” to our local Royal British Legion branch for organising a safe, socially distanced way to mark the occasion.

Our president Brenda Hallett was first in line to lay a wreath on Remembrance Sunday at our beautifully planted-up war memorial.

Such a shame that the normally well-attended service could not take place, especially in the memorial’s centenary year and it being 75 years since the end of the war in Europe and in Japan.

During November, our members were delighted to see the new re-styled Oxfordshire Federation magazine, Oxford Inspires, delivered as a hard copy rather than by email.

The vast majority of our members agreed that having the magazine to thumb through was very much more preferable.

With the demise of Denman College, Denman at Home and the Oxfordshire Federation media events continue to offer members online talks and craft workshops each month.

There have also been Zoom talks, craft and recipe ideas and campaign updates through our own members’ section of the WI website.

In December and January, members will be asked to consider and vote on various campaign issues for the National Federation to take forward during 2021 (hopefully at its annual meeting in the Royal Albert Hall).

This year there are five proposals and members can view them via their WI Life magazine or the national website.

Here in Benson, we would normally discuss the issues formally but, as with lots of other areas of normality, this is not to be.

Benson WI would like to wish all WI members and everyone at the Henley Standard and its readers a very happy three-bubble Christmas and a safe, healthy New Year and to thank all those who have given us their support throughout 2020.

For any enquiries about Benson WI, please call (01491) 837885 or email bensonwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk

Sue Brown

COCKPOLE GREEN

TO help keep in touch with members, the committee had its first meeting since lockdown in March.

Many thanks to committee member Sheila Williams, who set up the Zoom meeting so eight of us were able to discuss future plans and think of ways to stay in touch and support each other.

Zoom is a wonderful way for our members to see and talk to each other using a phone, laptop computer or similar device.

President Diane Bush presided and a lively discussion took place about the possibility of a Christmas lunch, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 9.

Due to covid-19 restrictions, members will be advised at the beginning of December if it is likely to happen. We hope members would bring some Christmas cheer by sharing an eventful Christmas memory or a story; it could also be a childhood memory.

A necessary back-up plan would be to have a similar lunch at Easter.

Members have settled into a routine, following all the government rules.

The hardest one was perhaps not being able to visit their children or grandchildren, to be able to hug them.

Members have been creative and inventive and also support each other.

On reflection, I think members have been doing that since 1915!

At that time they were more involved in producing food during the First World War. Since then the WI has evolved into the largest women’s voluntary organisation in the UK.

Many thanks to all the members, their friends and Wargrave and Henley residents who helped us to continue supplying the Royal Berkshire Hospital with essential toiletries for bags for those patients admitted as emergencies.

Well done to Pam McGow and Jean Gimblette for all their hard work, not forgetting Diane’s teas, which raised £64.80.

Walking has been a pleasant pastime for many. While out enjoying the countryside, one member saw turkey chicks being delivered to a local farm ready for Christmas. A reminder that life goes on.

The WI Berkshire newsletter is still being delivered each month but, alas, there’s no information about a return to normality for the WI.

On a personal note, I would like to admit that for the first time in many years, I did not write a WI report for the month of October.

It is all thanks to Zoom that I now have words to share with you.

Selina Avent

GREYS

AT last, a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel so that soon WI reporters will once again describe what is actually happening.

For now, I will again find inspiration from our records — how Greys WI celebrated Christmases over 100 years.

In 1935, the annual Christmas party sounds a lot of fun.

“Christmas music was played on the gramophone. Miss Wiles dressed up as a green gnome and recited the history of the fir tree.

“Father Christmas distributed presents and everyone sang the First Noel.”

Unusually for a WI, the secretary at the time did not dwell long and lovingly on the food provided.

In 1947, with the Second World War over, a Christmas party was held in the village hall.

This included a whist drive, “progressive games”, the “old American game of the family coach” and a “delicious” tea.

I don’t know what these party games were but if anybody out there does, do let me know.

By 1959, 62 people came to the Greys Christmas party and were welcomed by a glass of hot punch and a gaily decorated hall.

The buffet table ran the length of the room and members were entertained by quizzes, games, singers, a mime of a humorous story, The Lost Passport, and a charade.

Members danced the Gay Gordons and Sir Roger de Coverley. A lovely image!

We pushed out the boat in the Sixties. In 1960, 92 people attended the Christmas party, where the drama club performed The Rose and the Ring. The cast included members, villagers and children.

There was an “excellent” supper, games and a quiz.

From 1965 to 1967 people enjoyed the beautifully decorated hall with a supper of risotto, mince pies, cheese, celery and a claret cup.

In 1968, 70 people enjoyed turkey, ham and all the trimmings, followed by mince pies and trifles. The WI choir sang and a sketch was performed. In 1970, 83 people were welcomed with a glass of sherry and there were games, a “potted pantomime of Cinderella”, a buffet supper and carols.

Throughout the Seventies, more than 80 members and guests routinely attended the Christmas parties.

From the Eighties the Christmas party was added on to the end of the normal December meeting. A sign of changing times perhaps?

Nevertheless, there were Christmas decorations on the tables, children from Peppard Primary School frequently came to sing carols and teas always included a Christmas cake.

There was always a table quiz, carols were sung, members read out their favourite Christmas poems or books and everybody sang a version of the 12 Days of Christmas.

Simpler, calmer and certainly less exhausting,

And next year? Perhaps we can persuade our president to dress up as a green gnome!

Merryl Roberts

HAMBLEDEN

AS we find ourselves in another national lockdown, people are desperately trying to remain positive and are looking forward to resuming group activities as soon as we are permitted.

As ever, our members have made a valiant effort to keep in touch.

Committee meetings have operated via the ubiquitous Zoom, enabling us to continue making plans for the months ahead.

We have also successfully held our annual meeting online in accordance with the National Federation’s regulations. We have been unable to resume our monthly meetings but our walking and book groups have continued to flourish.

October’s walk was from Hurley to Marlow and was followed by lunch for a small group at the Rising Sun.

We welcomed the opportunity to get together in spite of the dreadful weather and are looking forward to the next walk on December 8, which will leave from the Yew Tree in Frieth.

We eagerly anticipate foraging along the way to provide some materials for our Christmas wreath-making workshop two days later. Details will be sent to all members.

The book group is also sometimes a virtual gathering and continues to meet bi-monthly, organised by Frances Emmett.

On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank Sarah, our president, for navigating us all through what has been an unusual 12 months and for enabling our members to stay connected.

Thank you to all our members who have continued to support the various activities and interest groups.

For those of you who are not members, if you are interested in finding out more about Hambleden WI, you are most welcome to join us on one of our walks.

All details are on our website, www.hambleden-wi.org or call either Jan Connelly (secretary) on 01628 486344 or Sarah Williams (president) on 07817 120339.

Keeping well and staying safe is the main priority. Do take care and we look forward to all meeting up in person just as soon as we are able to.

Jo Martin

HARPSDEN

ACCORDING to our programme, planned over a year ago, we were supposed to have been holding our November meeting at Henley Golf Club with a delicious lunch.

But, here we were, 15 members sitting in our comfortable homes, linked up to the Zoom network.

We were joined by Penny Noble, convenor of the Beechwood Group.

Our spirits were lifted somewhat by the news on that day of a vaccine against covid-19 showing positive results and now, some days later, that news is even more reassuring.

After the minutes of the last meeting were read by Mary Burton, we learnt that the committee had recommended purchasing the Zoom package, enabling us to give more time to future speakers and to discuss other WI matters at length.

The book club is continuing to meet and will be discussing Earthly Joys by Philippa Gregory.

Some members had been holding canasta afternoons until the latest lockdown stopped their enjoyment but now hope that they can meet up again.

Gwen Wilding had devised a quiz, each question having multiple-choice answers, which caused much consideration.

President Suzanna Rose was the winner, with several members just one point behind her.

Harpsden also hosted a Beechwood Group meeting on Zoom in November when plans were put in place to link up the seven WIs in the group prior to Christmas.

The date is December 10 at 7pm and we will be pleased to “see” and talk to members from our neighbouring groups.

Harpsden WI will meet again on December 9 at 2.30pm on Zoom for a Christmas-themed get-together.

Poems, songs and readings are planned and we hope that members without Zoom will be allowed to join with a friend to enjoy a light-hearted afternoon.

Please don your party outfits to lift the gloom of 2020.

We send seasonal greetings to all WI members everywhere and sincerely hope that we will be able to meet face-to-face before too long.

Judith Young

HOT (HENLEY-ON-THAMES)

WE proudly placed our hand-made poppy wreath on the town hall steps at the more subdued than normal Remembrance service and many were pleased to be able to view it online through the live stream of the event.

The members were hand delivered their November newsletter with a quiz and and a “Where's Wally?” picture, which proved problematic with more than one person being left asking “Who’s Wally?”

Included was a very handy notepad and pen supplied by the local Neighbourhood Watch group and a plain white face mask to be decorated in whatever medium preferred (knowing the unlimited creative abilities of our group).

The committee is looking forward to seeing the results, even with two of our members currently recovering from hand injuries.

It looks unlikely that we will be able to meet up and have our Christmas craft evening or a Christmas dinner.

But we would love to encourage all the women to keep busy making or baking something festive and to share their efforts online or even drop a surprise on a friend or neighbour’s doorstep.

We all know this is going to be a very difficult Christmas for lots of families but we shall make the best of it we can.

Look out for your neighbours — this could be a wonderful year for keeping the true meaning of a giving Christmas alive.

Katie Woodiss-Field

MILL GREEN

AT the beginning of November we had our first Zoom speaker meeting.

Aldon Ferguson gave us a superbly illustrated talk on the “Lady pilots of the Air Transport Auxiliary”.

The ATA was set up during the Second World War and was headquartered at White Waltham Airfield.

These brave women ferried military aircraft to frontline squadrons without the help of radios and at the mercy of the weather.

History was istory in 1943 when the lady pilots were awarded equal pay to their male co-workers, making the ATA one of the first equal opportunities employers.

After the success of this meeting, we have booked Zoom speakers for our next three monthly meetings.

On Wednesday this week David Allen was to provide an insight into “The amazing Mr Dickens”.

We will start the new year on Wednesday, January 6 with Helen Astrid entertaining us with “A night at the opera”.

Then on Wednesday, February 3, Melanie Gibson-Barton will tempt us to travel again with her talk “Bruges — it’s more than just chocolate”.

We hope that we can look forward to meeting face-to-face once more in the spring.

Carol Evans

SHIPLAKE

THIRTY members joined our virtual meeting, organised by Helen Robinson and chaired by president Joan Jolley.

There was no formal business but Joan told us that a group of members had watched as the cortege of member Brenda Nichol passed through the village. It was agreed that this was an emotional way of saying goodbye to a friend who will be sorely missed.

Beryl Lawson had laid our wreath at the Remembrance Sunday service.

As with every other service, it was much different than normal, more poignant perhaps, as we remembered everyone who had died during this pandemic as well as those lost during conflicts.

Plans for our Christmas Zoom meeting were coming together. Joan said that there would be much more member participation this year, so we should start designing Christmas hats and preparing silly, scary or funny anecdotes to share.

This was our first Zoom meeting with an almost “real life” speaker as Joan introduced Tom Way, an award- winning wildlife photographer.

Tom set up his business about eight or nine years ago (he must have been incredibly young) after studying at Oxford Brookes University and working as a personal trainer for a while.

He said that it was not such a glamorous job as we might imagine.

It took great patience — 23 days to get pictures of gentoo penguins jumping out of the sea on to a four-mile wide beach on Antarctica — putting up with uncomfortable situations and trekking for 12 hours a day, being soaked in sweat, covered in leeches and bitten by every imaginable insect.

As he showed us his photographs. Tom told us how he managed to capture the images and gave us one or two facts that we may not have known of each species.

Meerkats are not cute. They are tenacious, shy and very territorial, and have a different alarm call for different predators.

Zebras are probably the most difficult creature to photograph as they are very skittish as well as being really well camouflaged.

Hippos are big and can be very nasty if disturbed.

Elephants, lions and the great apes are Tom’s favourites to photograph and he showed us some amazing examples.

The session ended with lots of questions from members.

Joan thanked Tom for his wonderful talk and we gave him a silent round of applause.

Joan closed the meeting with thanks to Helen and we all waved bye-bye.

Rachel Lloyd

STOKE ROW

BASKING in our new full Zoom licence, we have held several meetings this month, some just to chat among ourselves, one to do a Christmas card paint-along with member Penny and then our main meeting for all members.

A good number can access Zoom so the main meeting was well attended.

We heard from keen birder Gary Prescott about his annual travels in Peru.

He showed us videos and pictures to accompany the colourful tales about the people he meets there every year, some of whom he now counts as friends.

A former teacher, he now goes to teach English while he is travelling on his bike.

We were able to see on screen all our competition photos of birds, which he then commented on before choosing the English robin as his favourite, despite having many exotic looking birds to compete with.

Although we could not have our usual supper and raffle, the evening was a success and we look forward to having more of the same while we are unable to meet in person. Our extra clubs are, in the main, meeting on social media, some of the walkers are going out in twos as it is permitted but, like everybody else, we are mostly staying in to keep the virus at bay while keeping in touch by various methods with other members.

For our December meeting we will be having a Christmas party on Zoom, complete with silly hats or antlers as the fancy takes us and our singing entertainers are still able to join us for an interactive evening.

We have a coffee morning chat and afternoon tea time chat coming up plus our demonstration of a Christmas table decoration and wreath with member Alison, which we can copy at our leisure if we wish.

Our programme planners have started to try to arrange next season, with some difficulty as none of us knows when we will be back in the hall but we shall definitely be doing something.

Penny Noble

WHITCHURCH HILL

WITH no face-to-face meetings still allowed, some of our members are learning a new skill — the ins and outs of Zooming.

One thing lockdown has confirmed, it is never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.

While some branches have already been using this technology for their committee meetings and maybe even full membership meetings, it is an area new to a lot of us. Fingers crossed.

Individuals who are already familiar with this technology have been taking advantage of the nationwide courses on offer through our online training facility.

While we may not all be able to gather together as a branch, new friendships are being made with like-minded people from around the country via Zoom. Where would we be without it?

Within our own group we are looking to establish a book club for members and this will complement the jigsaw swap already introduced.

We are continuing to support the Royal Berkshire Hospital by sending in welcome packs of toiletries for those admitted for emergency treatment without such things as toothbrushes, flannels, combs, soap etc. Another 30 or so packs have been sent in the last week.

The food bank is another worthy and ongoing cause which receives regular contributions from individual members.

Nationally, members are being asked to vote on their choice of resolution to be adopted and pursued by our National Federation for 2021.

The choices are:

• A call to increase awareness of the subtle signs of ovarian cancer.

• Stop women dying prematurely from coronary heart disease.

• Racism and discrimination.

• Now’s the time to act — protect your nature space to create wildlife-friendly

communities.

• Stop the destruction of peat bogs to tackle climate change.

Voting closes in January, so we have time to digest the information supplied on each topic and decide on our choice.

Each one is an important subject in its own right.

For anyone interested in learning more about Whitchurch Hill WI, please call Frances on 0118 984 2162.

In the meantime, we wish a healthy and happy Christmas to all.

Sally Bergmann