Monday, 14 December 2020

Lovely day to mark lockdown end

The last day of lockdown was sunny and clear for a walk from Fair Mile up to Henley Park and back through Badgemore Woods.

We saw this different view of Fawley Court and these deer enjoying the winter sunshine. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Archibald

Greys Road, Henley

