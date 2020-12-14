Monday, 14 December 2020

Beautiful poppy flowers in winter

Sir, — As I was looking around my garden the other day, I noticed the remnants of a tiny, seemingly unremarkable plant — a poppy whose cheerful colour had given me so much pleasure throughout the summer.

I stopped to take a closer look and this photograph shows the astounding perfect beauty of what I saw. I am so glad I had my camera with me to record this winter beauty and with it the promise of the future after this most difficult of years. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

