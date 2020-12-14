Your letters...

Dreadfully loud noise

Sir, — I couldn’t really believe my ears on Saturday evening. I really thought someone had dropped a bomb somewhere.

Then I remembered seeing that there had been a firework display advertised somewhere but really did not take much notice. After all, it’s not November 5.

I have never heard such loud fireworks in my life. The dog was terrified and I feel desperately sorry for any wild or farm animals in the vicinity.

This dreadful noise continued for about 30 minutes. I live on Fair Mile and I initially thought the display must be at Swiss Farm.

I only found out on Monday that it was actually at Henley showground, which is about 2.8 miles away.

I thought that we now had some legislation in place which stopped the people who seem to enjoy loud noises, inflicting them on the community at large.

Do these people have no consideration for other people or animals? Sadly, not.

— Yours faithfully,

Patricia Knights

Fair Mile, Henley

Inconsiderate organisers

Editor, — Does anyone know who organised the appallingly loud fireworks on Saturday night?

I don’t know exactly where they were but they lasted almost half an hour and were so loud that houses were shaking and my dog was very scared (he is an eight-year-old Labrador who has never before taken any notice of fireworks or any other loud noises).

It must have been absolutely terrifying for many dogs (and other animals) and at that time of night probably would have woken many young children as well.

Quite apart from the fact that this was extraordinarily inconsiderate, it must have cost a huge amount of money — in these difficult times could that money not have been put to better use?

I do hope that something can be done to prevent this ever happening again. — Yours faithfully,

Ann Shankland

Paradise Road, Henley



Display not necessary

Sir, — For what was this spectacular but unnecessary fireworks display organised (two guesses, no prizes)?

The noise must have terrified all the wildlife within a six- to seven-mile radius and put at risk the farm animals in surrounding and distanced fields. Please, never again. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs P Bird

Hambleden

What about this slipway?

Sir, — You reported on July 23 that South Oxfordshire District Council was “looking at” the unauthorised development on the slipway at the end of Friday Street, Henley, and was due to conclude its investigations by August 18.

It is now December and nothing more has been heard from the council. The impression thus given by the council to its residents is that it cannot be bothered to do anything about this matter because it is too small.

It may be a small slipway but it is a big issue when the developer Sorbon Estates grabs a piece of land, which belongs to the public, and renders it non-viable for its long-established purpose.

And it is a big issue when a planning authority turns a blind eye to a material breach of planning control, thereby sending out a message to developers that they can do what they like.

When is the district council planning enforcement team going to deal with this matter properly and in the public interest? — Yours faithfully,

Tom Berman

Henley Road, Wargrave

Restore this useful facility

Sir, — We learned from your article on July 23 that the concreting over of the Friday Street slipway would hopefully be reversed and the slipway restored as soon as possible.

The River Thames Society made representations to both Henley town and South Oxfordshire district councils.

We are very concerned at the loss of this slipway. Although small, it is potentially very suitable for the increasing number of small unpowered craft, such as canoes and paddleboards, which use the river and require a suitable launch site without impeding other traffic.

Our research, incidentally, unearthed a claim that the slipway was originally constructed to facilitate access of ducks to the river. We will take some convincing of this.

We also learn that the ownership of the underlying land has yet to be established.

At present, it would seem that the slipway could be restored following removal of the concrete and sand- bags and the loss of one mooring to provide a very useful facility for the town.

If this could be done without lengthy legal argument it would reflect well on those involved.

The society keenly awaits developments in the near future. — Yours faithfully,

John Skuse

Middle Thames chairman, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

South Oxfordshire District Council responded: “This is an ongoing enforcement investigation.

“It has taken a number of months to establish the ownership of the land.

“We will continue to work with the Environment Agency, Henley Town Council and Sorbon Estates to find a solution.”

Please clear the drains

Sir, — Can you please help with the problem of leaves blocking drains in Henley?

Two or three years ago, I reported this problem several times but with no joy.

It is very bad in Vicarage Road at the junctions with St Andrew’s Road and Western Avenue.

It gets muddy and must be very slippery driving round the corner, I’m sure. It is no good saying we have no money or staff, it needs looking into.

At one time a tanker went round clearing the drains but not any more.

In Henley we have a council vehicle with a cage and two men going round — could they clear the leaves or could one of the councils send someone to do it?

I called the town and district councils last winter but with no joy. I hope you can help. — Yours faithfully,

R Radley

Vicarage Road, Henley

Don’t change hotel name

Sir, — I was disappointed to read that the new owners of the Red Lion Hotel in Henley are intending to change the name to the French word “Relais”, which seems to me to abandon the tradition of signs of meaning that has transcended Henley over hundreds of years.

While I applaud progress, this suggested change from tradition that Henley represents would be more than unfortunate and such a change of name is rather meaningless.

I was horrified to read that the hotel signs have been taken down and the statue of the lion is to be repainted gold rather than red. Gold symbols can look brash and nothing like the traditional red of the lion that has represented the town as one drives over the bridge with all its glory and history.

I can find no reference to any planning permission being given for such alterations to this Grade II listed building. Has any such decision been made and, if so, by whom and with what authority?

While it is nice to know that some £3million is being spent redeveloping the inside of the building, I do feel strongly that the new owners appear to be “driving a coach and horses” through our planning regulations without due regard to the significance of what the Red Lion represents to all those who visit Henley and the many residents who, I am sure, will have strong opinions similar to my own.

Henley Bridge, the Angel on the Bridge and the Red Lion are world famous landmarks and, as such, must never be altered without very serious consultation with those with experience and knowledge of the history and appearance of Henley.

The Red Lion has been visited by royalty for hundreds of years, including Charles I 400 years ago, and its name must surely be preserved.

I implore South Oxfordshire District Council to visit the site and insist that external works to this building are halted immediately, the original sign and colour red be maintained, the sign be returned to its correct position and any alterations to the external building be subject to listed building approval.

Included in any application to alter the outside of the building must include an application to change the name.

As a Henley resident for more than 35 years, I am sure I speak for many other people in the area. — Yours faithfully,

Alan P Tozer

Gravel Hill, Peppard

Don’t destroy our heritage

There are few Henley Standard articles that have raised my blood pressure more than your depressing report on the demise of the Red Lion Hotel (Standard, December 4).

To have our iconic landmark thought of as just one of 656 Red Lion pubs in the UK is an inflammatory statement. It is the Red Lion Hotel, Henley-on-Thames, not a pub.

It was built in the early part of the 1600s and hosted Charles I’s stay while Prince Rupert reviewed the Cavalier troops from a front bedroom as they crossed Henley Bridge. In the 1700s it was a stopover on the “main line” for stagecoach travel with 25 stagecoaches travelling between Oxford and London every day.

This 100-year service is commemorated with a painting in Henley town hall. This is our heritage. Does all this history mean nothing?

Apparently the new owner, after a seven-week association with our historic town, has divined a way forward for our iconic hotel without consulting any local people.

It appears Grace Leo is a business person who knows the cost of everything but the value of nothing.

Were the necessary planning permissions sought for the name change or is Ms Leo, an international hotel consultant, following the example of that well-known flouter of the planning norms, Clive Hemsley?

She seems adept at justifying her actions by spouting marketing jargon, for example, “A name giving it a sense of place”. What does that mean?

Henley and the Red Lion Hotel had a sense of place before Ms Leo was even conceived and are part of our DNA through our history and rich heritage.

Among her condescending statements are to leave the Red Lion statue in situ but paint it gold as if it is some desirable “bling” trophy.

Also, if the Red Lion sign is deemed sufficiently “historical and of sentimental significance”, she is more than happy to donate it to the River & Rowing Museum.

Finally, when we are leaving the European Union, Ms Leo adds insult to injury by naming our jewel in the crown of South Oxfordshire the Relais Henley and tells us that this is the French word for coaching inn. Sounds more like a French Travelodge. Sacre Bleu. Under the guise of cultural enhancement, it looks like we are creating some sort of French quarter in Henley.

Why not go the whole hog and rename our beloved town Henley-sur-Thames and our historic bridge le pont de Henley-sur-Thames.

And if the Relais is opening in time for the regatta why doesn’t Henley Town Council invite the French fishing fleet over and restore some entente cordiale after the bruising Brexit negotiations? — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

P.S. Where are the members of the Henley Society to man the barricades when you need them?

Don’t paint red lion gold

Please don’t paint the red lion gold, Ms Leo — Yours faithfully,

Louise Stuart-Bennett

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Please keep the name

Sir, — It was with sadness and growing anger that I read your report of the name change and removal of signage from the Red Lion Hotel together with the associated gilding of the iconic lion.

Such a long history, magnificent setting and being known the world over combine to make this part of Henley’s rich heritage and the act therefore is surely one of vandalism on our community.

Where are the town council, Henley Society etc., and why are they not up in arms in protection against such an almost criminal act?

In offering the signs to the River & Rowing Museum is obviously anticipation of some public outrage and as such is nothing short of a cheap sop.

Come on, Ms Leo, your significant investment in our town is most welcome and the vision for the hotel is really attractive and exciting but please have a rethink and retain the true title. — Yours faithfully,

Bill Parrish

Blandy Road, Henley

Impractical, unaffordable

I’m sorry to disappoint Tony Hoskins but electric cars will never be practical, other than for fairly local journeys (Standard, December 4).

My wife and I like to holiday in the North Yorkshire moors, the Highlands and Wales, none of which has any electric car charging facilities.

Many others like to tow a caravan, which is impossible with an electric vehicle.

Electric cars are just an innovative toy for the very wealthy but will never be affordable or practical for the rest of us. — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

No place for banners

Sir, — Following your article about the “No idling-zone” banner (Standard, December 4), it should be noted that some of us in the community heartily approve of their removal.

These banners are a visual pollution on the town. They are offensive to those of us who do not share their anti-car point of view.

The banners are authoritarian in tone and deliberately mimic genuine highway markings in style and colouring, which is confusing and misleading.

The banners are attempting to appear official where they have no right to be.

Declaring a “No idling zone” dramatically oversteps the line of peaceful campaigning.

Furthermore, they make spurious claims about a connection between air pollution and covid.

While Ramsay Adams and David Dickie are entitled to their point of view, foisting it upon the rest of us is both unwelcome and unwanted.

They have no right to declare public spaces as “No idling zones”. — Yours faithfully,

Matthew Scott

Thames Side, Henley

Science or propaganda?

Sir, — J Lacey’s letter was merely a list of appeals to authority figures and institutions (Standard, November 20).

What she does not understand about institutions, such as the Royal Academy, is that in times past, its motto “Nullius in verba” (“Take no man’s word for it”) meant something.

Now it receives funding from the Government for its administrators who toe the line on climate change without consulting members.

Having spent my working life in scientific research laboratories, I know that most scientists just get on with their research.

The behaviour of a small core of noisy activist climate scientist/administrators could not be more different.

Regarding the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, rather than read the “summary for policy makers”, where the scientific reports are re-written by predominately UN politically leaned-on administrators, one would do better to read the conclusions of the actual scientists. Unfortunately, the lazy national media does not do this.

Simon Brickhill was quite right (Standard, November 27). Each year the climate activists make predictions that never happen.

In fact, the earth’s mean temperature has remained stable for most of this century, despite CO2 levels rising every year.

In 2017 alone, 17 scientific papers dispute the CO2 greenhouse effect as the primary explanation for climate change (https://co2coalition.org/2017/06/08/17-new-scientific-papers-dispute-co2-greenhouse-effect-as-primary-explanation-for-climate-change).

What middle class comfortable climate activists do not seem to realise is that the hard-core activists have a Marxist agenda to de-industrialise and destroy capitalist western democracy. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Insensitive and glib

Last week you published a report that John Howell MP has submitted an Apologies Bill to the House of Commons and you quoted him as saying, “I think the whole dispute over Grenfell Tower, for example, would have taken a different character had proper apologies been allowed at the beginning.”

Is he suggesting individual, handwritten apologies to the families of the 79 men, women and children killed in the fire or an expensively choreographed TV mea culpa created by his own housing public relations company?

And who would issue this apology — the manufacturer of the lethal plastic panels, the construction company sourcing the panels, or the building company fitting the panels?

Or maybe the architects or treasury departments of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea or maybe the leaders of this Conservative council or even the Conservative government of the time?

I am sure that Mr Howell’s glib and insensitive suggestion would be of little comfort to the parents and children of those who died so horrifically. — Yours faithfully,

Kaye McArthur

Ancastle Green, Henley

Nationalise water firms

Sir, — Thames Water is a private company with shareholders, so its first priority is to them.

Maintenance and new infrastructure comes at a high cost, stopping the company from paying a dividend to shareholders.

No chief executive would last long not paying a dividend or paying a smaller one than the previous one.

The water companies should be renationalised but their debt mountain would probably stop this from happening.

So it’s paddle-boarding, swimming and rowing in overflow sewage for the foreseeable future. — Yours faithfully,

David Hurry

Florence Road, Kingston-on-Thames

Parkinson’s group help

Sir, — There is a small group of early onset Parkinson’s sufferers who meet virtually by Zoom at the moment but normally once a month at the Bull pub in Henley.

Those who attend are either recently diagnosed or still in the earlier stages of the disease and trying to carry on working, travelling, exercising and going about our daily lives.

We range in age from late forties to early seventies. Anyone diagnosed with Parkinson’s is welcome to join us.

Parkinson’s is badly misunderstood, it is not just an “old person’s disease” — I was diagnosed at age 44.

The symptoms include stiffness, balance issues, bladder and bowel problems, sleep problems and depression. The tremors are only one small part of the disease.

Our group sends each other information about research and trials. When we meet in person or virtually we discuss over a drink how we are managing our daily lives with this incurable disease.

If you or anyone you know would like to join our group, please email me at lisaannedrage@gmail.com — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley

Good luck without us

Sir, — In response to the Motley Crew’s letter (Standard, December 4), we would like to record our thanks for the kind words they wrote about both us and Nottakwire.

We would also like to record our pleasure that this band of good friends is planning to take the group forward into the future “by hook or by crook”.

When we inaugurated the singing group in 2010, it was with the intention of bringing live music into the centre of the village for ordinary non-singers.

Our initial plan was to engage people who had always wanted to sing but never had the chance, to enjoy learning how to do it in a group — and to share the experience of finding their voices with others of like mind.

Nottakwire turned into something much more than just a singing group and we think the Motley Crew expressed the development and outcome of its activities very well.

We wanted to add that, even with our decision to finish running the group at this time, we have still been able to make our usual Christmas donations on behalf of the disbanded group as follows: £100 to Sonning Common Youth Club; £100 to Peppard Relief in Need; £300 to Crisis; £150 to the village magazine and £100 to the Christmas Day lunch (which is running an alternative plan this year).

When 2020 began, we had no idea what was about to happen and we had every intention of carrying on until the year completed this Christmas — and then on into 2021 and possibly beyond.

Sadly, events took control of the situation and our decision to curtail the group at this point was the result of much soul-searching. We are, therefore, delighted to know that the seeds we were able to sow have grown well and produced a strong desire in these particular members to regroup and somehow find a way for members who wish to continue singing to do so, should the possibility arise.

We both wish the Motley Crew — and all our wonderful friends and members of the original Nottakwire — every success for their future plans and hope and trust that at some point singing will once again be heard in the village on a regular basis. Oh What a Beautiful Morning that will be. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams

Founders/directors (retired), Nottakwire, Sonning Common

Sadness for old dentist

Sir, — Your article about the conversion of Chris Hurst’s old dental practice into flats caught my eye (Standard, November 27).

As a long-standing patient of his, I know that he wanted it to carry on as a dental practice but that was not to be. More flats, more cars parked in ever-decreasing spaces.

The item also gave a quick reprise of Chris’s move to Cornwall and I have heard through a very good friend of his that even though his move was necessary to aid his ageing mother, it has not all been easy as she suffered a mild stroke last April and had to have a fairly major operation in September.

So his move was, in some degree, well-timed.

However, I did also hear that Chris’s older brother, who was a dental surgeon in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, died suddenly in his sleep, aged 63. Like Chris, he had only retired recently. — Yours faihtfully,

Capt J Tuttle

Greys Road, Henley

Behind the Iron Curtain

Watching Balloon on BBC4 recently reminded me of when I arrived in 851 Fuerth/Germany in the spring of 1969 to work in IT at Quelle’s Grossversandhaus (mail order house). Balloon is about East Germans trying to escape to West Germany during the Cold War.

One of my colleagues was a New Zealander called Tony Rudd. He bought a very nice second hand BMW 2002 on his arrival in Germany (pretty well unobtainable then in his own country) and we drove up the autobahn through East Germany (then called the Deutsche Democratische Republic), including through the fortified Iron Curtain at Hof, then back past the watchtowers again to enter Berlin.

Tony was a rather cavalier chap and didn’t take the DDR border guards too seriously, or at least not as seriously as they would have wished.

I remember them piling out of the border guardhouse when Tony thought he’d perhaps not bother waiting for them to come over when it suited him. I think they already had their guns out.

I also remember ordinary East German folk coming out of the woods to try to buy cigarettes from us and anything else we might have that was scarce behind the Iron Curtain. The quality of the autobahn in East Germany was significantly poorer than in West Germany and to this day that single fact, on its own, has always exemplified to me the main difference in what tends to be achieved by the two main differing systems of governance worldwide, communism and capitalism. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Thank you to posties

Spare a thought in the run–up to Christmas for our postmen and women.

A little bit of luck shone down on them this year what with all of us ordering more and sending more.

But that upturn has a down to it. Remember that the amount of postal workers had diminished because we have forgotten how to write letters in this instant digital age, myself included.

So even though they enjoy a little more job security at this uncertain time, a thank- you wouldn’t go amiss for delivering us our essentials, needs and surprises, for being the only contact some people may have and for smiling whether the sun shines, the wind blows or the rain falls.

So smile, say hello and give them a heartfelt thank- you. They deserve it. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Christmas tree fairy

Here is a seasonal poem. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Huntley

Swiss Farm, Henley

The Christmas Tree Fairy

When I was a little girl,

I always longed to be

A pretty little fairy,

Upon a Christmas tree.

I’d stand there so serene,

With a crown upon my head,

And guard the house when all around

Were tucked up safe in bed.

My dress would never crease

And my face would stay so clean,

Through the window I could see,

Children playing on the green.

I would always be admired,

So I’d hold my head up high

And if I reached out far enough,

I could touch the winter sky.

I’d enjoy the children arguing,

And I’d never be told off,

I couldn’t have a cold,

Or sneeze or even cough.

I wouldn’t have to go to school,

Or do the things I hate,

I’d stay there safe upon the tree,

Never caught for being late.

And when the season of goodwill

Was drawing to a close,

I’d be wrapped up so safe and warm

From my head down to my toes.

I would stay like sleeping beauty,

Until Christmas came once more,

And then return to a brand new tree,

As proud as the year before.

Christmas story retold

Sir, — Here is a Christmas poem.

There’s always a shepherd who thinks he’s Sir Larry (Olivier)

There’s always a pantomime donkey that refuses to carry

There’s always a Mary and Joseph

And a doll to represent the holy babe

And a skittish angel insistent on giving mummy a wave

There’s always three wise men, each bearing their gifts

So regal, so stately, till one of them slips

“Enjoy your trip,” shepherd two will quip,

“You’ll do it again next fall,”

Shepherd three will add, with a smile on his lips

There’s always but not this covid year, sad to say

The story of Christmas, retold by the children’s nativity play.

And a blessed Christmas and peaceful New Near to you all. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Farmer

Wensley Road, Reading

Did you lose watch?

I found a watch in Duke Street, Henley, and would like to return it to the owner.

If you think it may be yours, you can call me on 07765 480192 or email rodandpam@outlook.com — Yours faithfully,

Rod Simmons