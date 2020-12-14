Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
Monday, 14 December 2020
Sir, — I can’t resist sharing my double celebration — a covid-19 vaccination appointment AND a win on the lottery.
Life doesn’t get better than this. — Yours faithfully,
Dick Fletcher
Hambleden
14 December 2020
