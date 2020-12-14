Coronavirus Diaries: Ana O'Reilly

ANA O’REILLY is a marketing consultant who has lived in Kidmore End for more than 10 years. Originally from Portugal, Ana and her husband are in the process of adopting a baby girl, who was placed with them on a fostering-for-adoption basis before the second lockdown. Ana has a blog, Mrs. O Around the World, where she shares tips and ideas on how to travel in style. Here, she recounts a week in lockdown.

Monday, November 23

WE start our week with a 30-minute kettlebell class over Zoom with Chantal Watts, who is our trainer.

She started a series of Zoom classes in the first lockdown and this particular one continued throughout and we love it.

Monday is now my favourite day of the week as it is the only day (bar the weekend) that we have no contact with social services.

We are in the process of adopting a baby girl and she has been with us on a fostering-for-adoption basis.

This means that until a placement order is granted, which we hope will be by January, contact with the birth mother takes place four times a week — once face-to-face and three times virtually.

Monday is also our house chores day — the cleaners come (I am very grateful that this was a feature of lockdown II) and I take care of all the washing so we are ready for the week.

Tuesday, November 24

WE have face-to-face contact with the birth mother, who we were only supposed to meet once prior to covid.

Our fabulous foster carer and I take her to the local authority offices where we hand the baby over for an hour (under the supervision of a contact worker). I find this quite distressing and each week it gets harder.

We have an hour to kill and stroll around town and explore which “essential” shops are open. We check out everything that Boots has to sell and grab a coffee.

I started seeing Nae at Physiolistic three weeks ago as since our baby arrived, I have started having incredible shoulder pain. It turns out it was something I had been ignoring since the summer. I am havng five sessions to see if it gets better. Today it certainly is.

I feel like I am living a lockdown of exemptions this time round as I seem to have an “approved outing” almost every day.

I also manage to fit in a Zoom Pilates class with Nubodi Pilates — I love Carine and her fellow instructors and I really miss Reformer classes but it is something to look forward to next week when lockdown II comes to an end.

During the first lockdown I started having weekly calls with friends, which in two cases, we kept going.

Today I spoke to my friend Lynsey, who does PR for ski resorts in Europe. France has announced that there will be no skiing until 2021 but Switzerland has other ideas. It is really interesting to hear from her how things are going.

Wednesday, November 25

I MEET my friend Annie in Henley for a socially distanced walk around town and a coffee.

We pop into Gabriel Machin to see if they will sell me half a turkey, which is a thing in most European countries but clearly not here. Everyone can sell me a crown but I do wonder what they do with the legs. They say that if I can find someone who wants the other half, they can do the splitting. Any takers?

After the first lockdown, my friend Narelle Chidwick, who is a master organiser, project-managed the change of use of our garage on a more practical basis rather than a construction project. We started to use it more as a fitness area and she was amazing at helping us maximise storage and hiding things.

She started a “15-minute win” series on Instagram during lockdown II and I have tried to complete at least three of the tasks each week. The concept was great as I can do them while the baby naps and feel I have achieved something.

On Wednesdays, Bamford run some amazing meditation and healing classes via Zoom live from their spa and studio in the Cotswolds. I love the Wednesday healing hour sessions while my husband takes the baby out for a walk.

We start setting up our Christmas decorations as I think we need to begin a little bit early.

Thursday, November 26

MY husband and I split the “contacts” we need to do, so I have to be present at the virtual one, which is run by our foster carer who comes to our house three times a week to facilitate this.

We have an exemption from the covid rules (including the rule of six) and I am very grateful.

We have really struggled with these virtual contacts as the baby doesn’t really care about the laptop screen. Social services have asked the foster carer to run these for us as long as one of us is present to answer any questions.

I have a personal training session with Chantal Watts — we see her every Thursday and today we dedicate half of it to stretching as my shoulder isn’t where it should be.

I am not working at the moment but I still run my blog, which brings in a significant part of my income. Obviously, I am not travelling right now but I need to keep the blog “alive”.

I have a call with my SEO agency who have been doing a great job — we aren’t travelling but some of my clients (which in this case are destinations or travel brands) are thinking ahead and are commissioning content for 2021.

I am grateful as all income I can get now is very welcome.

I have also launched my Christmas stocking guide and am getting ready to launch my Christmas gift guide. These are widely read each year and also provide a decent source of income as I am paid commission if readers buy after clicking on the link.

There is a lot of work going on but it is worth it.

I have a call with a friend of mine in Portugal who works in the wine industry and, again, I find it fascinating to hear how other people are coping with different challenges.

Portugal has defined some interesting covid rules too. People can currently go out for lunch and dinner and have a normal life every day except at weekends.

Friday, November 27

WE start the day with a Zoom class with Michele Houston, who is an amazing Pilates instructor.

She also teaches Reformer at Nubodi. My husband does Pilates with me and over Zoom we can do it at the same time with the baby near us. She sleeps through it.

Today marks the one month anniversary of our baby moving in with us and it really is a happy occasion. Things are going really well and the support of the foster family has been incredible.

The baby sleeps through the night and our mission is not to ruin her routine (we have not done badly).

I have an acupuncture session with Rebecca Hodson in Rotherfield Greys. I started seeing her again this summer to help me cope with anxiety (our adoption journey has been “interesting” to say the least) and help me sleep.

We go for three walks daily with the baby and today is a beautiful day for it. We are done with “contact” and social services until Tuesday and it does feel special.

I get a call from Jason at Frost Borneo who has been on a mission to help me with my contact lenses. I am short-sighted and have recently needed some help to read. We are trying to find the perfect combination so I don’t have to wear glasses.

I am booked in for my annual eye test after lockdown ends.

I have a long call with my sister, who has a two-year-old so I always like to ask her things. As I am the eldest, it has always been the other way round, so this makes a change.

Every Friday we order a special meal from Persian Delights by Mali, who is a very talented cook in Henley. She now does a delivery to Kidmore End on Fridays and neighbours gather outside my house to collect their dinner.

It has been quite fun to say “hello” to people I have never seen before (but know their names from our village WhatsApp Group).

Saturday, November 28

WE have a nice quiet day today. Our baby slept through the night (she is amazing) and we go for a nice walk and bump into our neighbours, which is always nice.

Most people in our village know about our story and everyone is so excited to see the baby every day.

This lockdown suits us nicely in a way as we were advised to be with her alone (and the foster family) as much as possible so the baby could get used to us and our faces. We are now ready to introduce her slowly to friends.

The foster family comes to visit (with their children) and it’s always a very happy occasion. They love her so much and we have both decided that we would like to continue in each other’s lives.

Sunday, November 29

A NEW Portuguese restaurant (O Portugues) has opened in Reading so we order lunch from there and go to pick it up. We have a fabulous meal.

I am also able to pick up some groceries from there, which is always a treat. They have some nice wines, my favourite biscuits and some cheese.

We go for a longer walk before it gets dark and then all nap on the sofa while supposedly watching a film.

Dinner is made up of fabulous cheeses (from the Nettlebed Creamery) that Pond Farm Cottage delivered earlier in the week. No cooking this Sunday for me.

You can follow Ana on instagram @mrsoaroundworld or visit https://mrsoaroundtheworld.com