Coutryside walks with dogs on lead

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with coronavirus restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of walkers but participants must still

pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: Sunday, 10am (11 miles), meeting at the Red Lion Pub, Rotherfield Peppard. Circular walk via Pack and Prime Lane, Happy Valley, Lambridge Wood and Shepherds Green. Please bring picnic lunch.

Monday, 10am (6.5 miles), meeting at Cow Common car park, Ewelme. Circular walk through fields and woods. Dogs must be kept on short leads.

Tuesday, 10.30am (five miles), meeting at 41 Blandy Road, Henley. Walking to Gillotts Corner Field, down to Harpsden Bottom, up to Crowsley Park and back via Oats Farm and Highlands Lane.

There will be no stiles, but the route may be muddy. Refreshments at the end in groups of six (coronavirus restrictions permitting).

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk