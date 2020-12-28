Monday, 28 December 2020

Fixtures wiped out by virus tier restrictions

FOOTBALL fixtures at the weekend were wiped out due to new restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday last week, villages in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, which include Wargrave, Remenham, Sonning, Charvil, Hurley and the Hambleden valley, moved into tier 3.

This forced football league bosses to cancel men’s and women’s fixtures ahead of the weekend.

Two days later, those areas that were in tier 3 were upgraded to a new stricter tier 4, which bans all non-elite sport. This includes all training sessions. However, grassroots youth football fixtures were still permitted.

The cancellations affected the East and South leagues in Division 2 of the UHLSport Hellenic League, the Thames Valley Premier League, Reading and District Sunday League and Thames Valley Counties Women’s League.

The tier system will be reviewed again on Wednesday.

The Hellenic leagues and Thames Valley Premier League hope fixtures can resume on January 9, subject to government approval.

