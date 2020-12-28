Home improvements without showroom price tag

THINKING of home improvements for the New Year and how to go about them in these challenging times with the coronavirus pandemic?

Often when people think about a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom they want to look around a few showrooms. The reason being is probably to touch and feel the products and to try to get an idea of what is available.

Given the current circumstances with covid-19 it is difficult to do this at the moment. It can also be quite a chore trudging round showrooms and perhaps you may not even be able to achieve exactly what you are looking for.

GD Evans Interiors operate differently. As freelance designers, the company provides an at home design service to save you time. It will carry out a consultation and survey and provide an initial design.

A representative will come along with brochures, samples of doors, handles, worktops, and even a unit, if required, to assist with your choices and all in compliance with current government guidelines. The company will then produce computer assisted design images to help you visualise your completed project with your choice of doors, worktop, tiles and appliances.

GD Evans Interiors provide a fully project managed installation service, managing all aspects of the project from concept to completion.

There is no need for you to source anything or organise any trades. It is also a corporate member of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and member of Stroma’s CPS-Competent Persons Scheme.

GD Evans Interiors can carry out plumbing installations of kitchens, bathrooms, water softeners and unvented cylinders, without the need for customers to notify the local building control department and apply for building regulations to have the work done themselves. This saves the associated costs to do so. A certificate of compliance is issued on completion.

Without the costly overheads of a showroom, GD Evans Interiors is competitive on price, with customers saving up to 35 per cent.

If you are planning any home improvements for the New Year and want peace of mind in knowing that your home and investment is in capable hands, contact Gary Evans of GD Evans Interiors on (01491) 244244, 0118 9474744 or email info@gdevansinteriors.co.uk

For more information, visit www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk