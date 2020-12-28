We share disappointment, say tier 4 council leaders

COUNCIL leaders in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire say they share residents’ frustration at being been plunged into tier 4.

The new highest level of restrictions mean people cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household.

All non-essential retail businesses have had to close along with hairdressers, nail bars, indoor entertainment venues, gyms and dance studios.

Residents should stay at home unless they have a “reasonable excuse”, such as work or education.

The leaders of Wokingham, Reading and Buckinghamshire councils say everything possible needs to be done to stop the spread of the virus.

John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, said the Government’s decision to tighten the rules would have caused “anxiety, frustration and sadness” when many people had been looking forward to seeing family and friends.

He said: “I share this disappointment and my thoughts are with you but our covid-19 rates are high and rising fast — we are at a tipping point in this pandemic and must all act now to protect our communities and our families.

“We need to do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus.”

Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, said: “These changes will inevitably cause further anxiety for residents and businesses and this news will come as a huge disappointment to everyone excited at the prospect of Christmas and seeing friends and family.

“I personally feel this frustration, too, and my thoughts are with you all.

“The council was not consulted in advance of these changes and there are doubtless many particular questions that residents may have where the Government still needs to issue detailed guidance and clarification.

“I hope such guidance will be forthcoming and I am especially keen to impress upon ministers the need for further financial support to be made available to businesses in Reading.

“We know our town has responded magnificently to previous lockdowns and restrictions and I have no doubt that it will come together to do the right thing for Reading again.”

Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said the news was a “nasty sting in the tail” at the end of a terrible year.

“Frankly, I did not expect this, although the figures I see regularly were clearly heading in the wrong direction across the whole council area,” he said.

“I had thought that we might have additional restrictions after Christmas but did not expect the problem to escalate so rapidly.

“It’s clear that the pandemic has, unfortunately, entered a new phase, especially due to the risk posed by the new variant strain of the covid-19 virus, which government scientists tell us makes the coronavirus spread more easily.”

“I am very concerned for Buckinghamshire businesses and the real threat to their future and the jobs they create.

“Nevertheless, whatever one’s own private opinions, this is now the law and we should follow the new rules. If we do not, we risk spreading the new covid strain further across the UK.”