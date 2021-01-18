Pub told to improve hygiene

A PUB in Shiplake has been told it must improve following a food hygiene inspection.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health officers gave the Baskerville in Station Road a two-star rating under the Food Standard's Agency's Scores on the Doors system following an inspection on November 12.

They said its hygienic food handling procedures including preparation, cooking and storage were generally satisfactory, as was its record-keeping and staff training.

However, the cleanliness and condition of the building needed improvement .

A two-star score means “improvement needed” so the pub will be expected to show signs of progress.

It can appeal the team’s findings or pay for a

re-inspection after making the necessary changes.

The Baskerville is currently closed but plans to reopen serving only takeaways later this month.

The management were contacted for comment.

Other businesses have been inspected and scored as follow:

Five stars (very good) — Calnan Brothers butchers, Watlington

Four stars (good) — Smarts Fish Bar, Reading Road, Henley; RnK Stores, Reading Road, Woodcote.

Three stars (satisfactory) — Smoky Flame in Greys Road, Henley Larder in Friday Street and Asiana Spice in Reading Road, all Henley; Tandoori Connoisseur, Wood Lane, Sonning Common; McColls, High Street, Goring; Spice Garden, High Street, Benson; the Highwayman Inn, Checkendon

All scores are published at ratings.food.gov.uk