More fantastic fungi (but not to eat)

MY obsession with mushrooms continues and hardly a day goes by when I don’t find a new specimen to photograph and research.

These 20 examples were all found within a very short distance of my house in Cookley Green. I never imagined that there could be so many interesting and diverse fungi right under my feet. I am very grateful to Professor Richard Fortey for his help in identifying many of these fungi. His book, The Wood for the Trees: One Man’s Long View of Nature, is all about the natural world in our area of the Chilterns. If you don’t already own it, you should. He told me about a local mushroom group called the Fungus Survey of Oxfordshire who are always delighted to

welcome new faces (like me). See www.fungusoxfordshire.org.uk

Prof Fortey did point out two mistakes I made in identifying the mushrooms in my previous fungi article in November. The “scarlet waxcap” was actually a vermillion waxcap and the artist’s bracket was a southern bracket.

I am therefore including an image of real scarlet waxcaps this time, so if you saved the previous one you can compare them. Southern and artist’s brackets look very similar; the difference is that there is a fly that feeds only on the artist’s bracket and when the little galls formed by this fly are made, they look very “artistic”. It isn’t always easy telling different

species of fungi apart.

Regarding edibility, which is what everyone wants to know about mushrooms, you should consider all these fungi inedible unless you are foraging with an expert to guide you.

Many fungi look alike and many are quite poisonous, so don’t take a chance unless you are absolutely sure of your identification. I am not a fungi expert and would love to meet anyone interested in fungi in the Henley area, especially someone who could help me to identify the hundreds more I have phototgraphed.

You can contact me through my website,

www.lindaseward.com

I post photogaphs daily at

www.instagram.com/quiltmaniac1