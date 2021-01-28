Festival will happen, says chief executive

HENLEY Festival will take place this year, says its new chief executive.

Jo Bausor said she and her team were working hard on staging a “near normal” five-day event in July but conceded that this might change depending on the Government’s covid-19 safety guidelines.

Last year’s festival was cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival also depends on Henley Royal Regatta, which always takes place in the week before the festival and provides much of the infrastructure. Mrs Bausor said that decisions would need to be made on how the event would look by the end of next month or early March at the latest.

“We definitely will have an event this year, no matter what,” she said. “At the moment we’re still planning for a near normal event, as much as we can.

“This does depend on the regatta and what they decide to do. We’re working very closely with them and have a very good and productive relationship.”

If the festival couldn’t use the regatta’s infrastructure it might have to build a stage and some infrastructure itself, probably on the same site.

It may also have to reduce the capacity from the usual maximum of 6,000 a night to ensure it was covid-safe.

Mrs Bausor said: “If the regatta didn’t build anything, which I don’t think would be the case, we could build the stage.

“It wouldn’t be the full festival but it would have all the artists and all the bits everybody knows and loves.

“But we have to be so mindful of our costs and would have to design it in a way it worked financially.”

Other measures could include hand sanitiser around the site and spectators wearing face masks, depending on the government regulations at the time.

Restaurants tables could be spaced out and more seating in general could be provided so festival-goers could sit down and take off their masks.

Enclosed areas of the festival site could be opened up more.

Mrs Bausor said: “There are only one or two venues that are really enclosed, like the jazz club, but that could work with social distancing amd tables.

“There’s nothing radical we’d change, it’s just spreading things out a little bit. We still want it to look and feel like Henley Festival. That really features quite highly in our planning.”

All the headline artists who were due to appear last year have agreed to perform at this year’s festival, which is due to take place from Wednesday to Sunday, July 7 to 11.

They are Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sara Cox, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mrs Bausor said: “We will have an event and the artists will be there.

“I would think within the next month we would need to take some decisions in terms of how the event is going to look. We could possibly push it into March.

“If we’re in a national lockdown then all bets are off, but I don’t think we will be.”

She added: “It has been an incredibly difficult year. We have had so much support locally and I can only thank everybody for that. There’s a real love for the festival and people really want it to carry on.

“It’s our responsibility to go out and put on a festival and give everybody a good time because, let’s face it, we all need it.”