Monday, 01 February 2021

Businesses record

A RECORD number of businesses was established in Oxfordshire during 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 5,363 new companies were registered compared with 5,087 during 2019, an increase of 5.4 per cent. These included 1,131 in South Oxfordshire. This brings the total number of registered companies in Oxfordshire to 45,071. The statistics were produced by Inform Direct using data from Companies House and the ONS.

