‘It’s great we’re able to give the kids a little bit of joy and a break’

SCORES of families flocked to beauty spots across the Henley area when it was blanketed by snow on Sunday.

More than an inch fell over about 90 minutes at breakfast time, prompting groups of parents and their children to gather on Drawback Hill in Harpsden and Mill Meadows in Henley.

Visitors to both sites observed social distancing and some stopped to chat with friends while standing at least 2m apart.

All who spoke to the Henley Standard lived within walking distance so they were complying with laws on outdoor exercise to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Some people on the hill were using traditional wooden sledges or modern plastic ones but others improvised with materials they found at home.

One family built a large snowman at the bottom corner of the slope which appeared to be “watching” the action.

About 50 people were present at the lunchtime peak but numbers dropped in the early afternoon as the snow began to melt and the ground underneath became boggy.

Families walked home along Rotherfield Road, scooping up snowballs and throwing them at each other. Mali Saberi and her six-year-old daughter Celine were visiting for the first time.

She said: “It’s absolutely lovely — I didn’t know this went on but a friend in the next road along told me about it.

“We’ve been here for about an hour and it has been amazing. We don’t have a sledge and I didn’t even realise it was going to snow but my friend was able to lend me one.

“There’s an amazing feeling here and it’s good for the children as they need something to occupy them in lockdown.”

Celine said: “It’s so good — I’ve been up and down the hill about nine times.” Nuri Lamin, who lives in Henley town centre, took his three-year-old daughter Esia. He said: “We come here every time it snows and it’s nice to get a change from everything, though I didn’t realise how busy it would be.

“We’ve been stuck indoors for the past month and dealing with things like home-schooling so it’s nice to get out.”

Crispin Comonte, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, was there with his daughters Elodie and Xanthe. They didn’t have a sledge so used an inflatable pool toy shaped like an ice-cream cone.

Mr Comonte said: “This is Xanthe’s first ever view of snow and her first time sledging.

“The inflatable usually comes out in summer but it has worked well. This is a nice change from the normal routine and it’s good to get out like this.”

Xanthe said: “We don’t have a sledge but I liked going on the ice cream because it was really fun.”

Mark Artherton, who was with his daughters Abbie, Jasmine and Eliana, said: “We’ve had these sledges for years and they’ve been used all over the place.

“It’s nice to be out on a day like today and I’m pleased to see it’s not too busy.”

James and Radka Lloyd, of Vicarage Road, Henley, went with their son Bailey and daughter Isabella. They didn’t have time to get a sledge so used a sheet of foam insulation instead. Mr Lloyd said: “We’re so lucky to have this beautiful countryside on our doorstep and it’s so lovely when it snows.

“The kids smashed up the last sledge and we haven’t replaced it yet but the insulation did the job pretty well.

“We were meant to go skiing this year but that has been called off so it’s nice to do something different from the usual country walk.”

Mrs Lloyd said: “I don’t think everyone realises how much children are suffering under the lockdown and it’s great that we’ve been able to give them a little bit of joy and a break from everything that’s happening.” There were similar scenes at Mill Meadows, where snowmen wearing various outfits and facial expressions sprang up from early in the morning.

They included a giant effort by Robert Fratila, five, who attends Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley, and his cousin David Varge.

Their snowman was more than 6ft tall and was built using three large snowballs for the body and a smaller one for the head.

They used twigs to set out the face and arms, a piece of plastic for a hat and pebbles for buttons.

Robert’s mother Anda said: “We had a great time on the sledge and a snowball fight but the most incredible thing we made is our snowman. Everyone said, ‘We never saw one that big before’ and we were very proud.”

A large number of snowmen were also built on Christchurch Meadows in Caversham and there were scores of families sledging at Bugs Bottom in Emmer Green.

Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight on Sunday but picked up this week and no more snow is forecast.

The Met Office issued a weather warning on Monday because of the risk of icy patches on roads.