Residents fear homes will be flooded as water level continues to rise

RIVERSIDE communities in and around Henley are feeling the affects of flooding after days of heavy rain with more on the way.

Eighteen flood warnings were issued across Berkshire and Oxfordshire yesterday (Monday) after rain and snowfall have led to higher than usual river levels.

The Environment Agency says properties in Remenham, Shiplake, Lower Shiplake, Wargrave and Medmenham are at risk of flooding.

The water is now waist high in Loddon Drive, Wargrave, with residents fearing it could soon enter their homes with more rain on the way today (Tuesday) and tomorrow.

Some are already using canoes in order to get out of their homes in search of essential supplies.

Sarah Pomeranz, who lives in Loddon Drive, said: “It’s right up to our front doorstep and it is gushing through at a rate of knots past our front door because it is just a very small opening. But we've got more rain scheduled for early this week so I'm expecting it to enter my house quite soon.

“I am a single mother with a child and animals and live in the lowest part of the road.

“We were catastrophically flooded in 2014 and are still trying to get our house reinstated by the insurance company as a result of that.”

Elsewhere, parts of Rod Eyot Island in Henley is now submerged while the Lashbrook area of Shiplake is also experiencing high water levels and residents are offering to share pump and pipe equipment to keep their homes safe .

Surface water is also disrupting road users with Thames Street in Sonning shut between High Street and Spring Lane and this will not re-open until Wednesday night.

Commuters to Wargrave and Henley have also been affected with the main road through Hurst in both directions being closed due to flooding.

In Henley, water levels have continued to rise but have not yet come across Thames Side but the towpath alongside Hobbs of Henley is completely submerged.

The Mill Meadows beauty spot is also under water.

A spokesman for the environment agency said: “We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are in the area checking defences and clearing weed/trash screens.

“Please remain safe and aware of your local surroundings and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses. Activate any property flood protection products you may have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers.”

This story will be updated.

Picture: Rod Eyot Island in Henley underwater by Nick Bee