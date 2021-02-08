Sir David Thompson: January 28, 1932-December 22, 2020

DAVID THOMPSON left school at 15 after attending 13 schools in six counties in England.

Little did he realise that he would go on to have a distinguished career, working and living in many countries, meeting prime ministers, presidents and royalty.

He ended his career as chairman of the Commonwealth Institute and received a knighthood from the Queen.

From early childhood, he was an avid reader with unbounded curiosity, acquiring a broad understanding of people, countries, recent history and political economy.

He had a strict, almost Victorian, upbringing and sang in the local church choir with his younger brother Don, who was his lifelong friend. They had a friendly but fiercely competitive desire to outdo each other in business, travel and telling jokes.

Sir David had a great sense of humour with a particular favourite being The Goon Show and later Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

He was very skilled at and particularly enjoyed giving speeches and would often speak without notes.

He served in the Royal Military Police during his National Service and always attributed part of his success to this “university of life”. It was during this time that he developed a desire for travel. This started when he took a job as an inspector with the police in Northern Rhodesia, where he received a medal for quelling a riot.

It was in Rhodesia that he met his wife Doreen (Jo), who had an equal desire for travel and coincidentally was also from Surbiton. They were married in Salisbury Cathedral in Rhodesia in January 1956. In 1959, Sir David returned to the UK and joined IBM, where he rose through the ranks. With a young son, Jeremy, and 10-week-old daughter, Rebecca, the family sailed on the RMS Queen Elizabeth to New York and lived in Kentucky for two years. This was the first of many assignments abroad.

Subsequently, Sir David joined Rank Xerox and became their youngest ever general manager, based in the Netherlands. Later he became a regional director for Australasia and the Far East, moving there in 1972 for two years.

He had a love of classical music, which started after the war when his parents paid for monthly trips to the Royal Horticultural Hall in London, where Sir Henry Wood organised concerts for children.

This love of music was instrumental in his promotion and subsidy of the London Symphony Orchestra concerts in the then Soviet Union, subsequently promoting Rank Xerox business there.

David became president of Xerox Latin America in 1979 and, although based in the States, he very much enjoyed his time visiting and working in the region.

After returning to the UK in the mid-Eighties, he went on become chairman of Rank Xerox UK as well as spending time as chairman of London Buses. He was particularly pleased to become chairman of the charity Sightsavers and very much supported their work helping those with sight problems in Africa and other countries.

After leaving Rank Xerox, he was very proud to become chairman of the Commonwealth Institute, a group of more than 30 countries that made up the Commonwealth.

Once he had retired, Sir David moved to Henley, where he became an active member of Phyllis Court Club.

He enjoyed attending Henley Royal Regatta and Henley Festival as well as many trips to concerts and the theatre, firstly with his wife Jo and then, after she died in 2014, with his good friend Valerie Cattlin.

His health and mobility had declined in recent years but he still enjoyed entertaining his relatives and friends and continued to meet old work colleagues.

Sir David died peacefully in the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on December 22.

Despite his many achievements, he had an enormous inner strength and generosity, always taking an active interest in his grandchildren.

Sir David is survived by his brother Donald, children Jeremy and Rebecca and five grandchildren.

The family is grateful for all the tributes received, particularly from old colleagues around the world.