Award-winning Thames lock-keeper Lynn David BEM

THAMES lock-keeping has created many memorable personalities, all with a passionate regard for tradition and the service they are there to provide, and lasting friendships.

Especially notable and known throughout the Thames community, was Lynn David, who has died.

“Taffy” had been a Royal Navy deep sea diver and I first knew him in 1959 when he was lock-keeper at St John’s, Lechlade.

In those days, Buscot (a bendy mile downstream) was the one Thames lock that had no resident keeper.

Lynn looked after both locks and was issued with a Thames Conservancy bike and an extra pair of trousers each year for his trouble. In 1968 Lynn moved to Marsh lock at Henley (the river’s busiest) where for the next ten years he and his wife, Pat, dedicated all their spare time to fundraising for the RNLI.

It was a brave boater who would go through Marsh lock without buying something or other in aid of the charity.

The couple then moved up to Day’s lock where Pat often worked as Lynn’s summer assistant.

Here he put a box of willow cuttings out by the footbridge one day: “One penny each to play Pooh Sticks”.

That is how the hugely popular annual Pooh Sticks Championship at Day’s Lock came about.

Lynn received a very well-deserved British Empire Medal and he retired in 1994. At St John’s, in 1962, Lynn won the City Challenge Cup awarded for the best-run lock. In 1969, at Marsh lock, he won the lock garden competition and was runner-up there in 1972.

Lynn and Pat enjoyed a long and happy retirement together back in their much-loved west Wales but Lynn’s passion for the Thames never diminished and he was always quick to voice comment on changes to the river that he considered unsuitable.

Just last Christmas he wrote to me: “What a year it has been. Will be glad to see the back of the nasty virus.

“The lockdown saw my 90th birthday (so feeling older). Also just had our 65th wedding anniversary.”

Lynn died peacefully on January 29 after a short period of ill-health.

John Dalton