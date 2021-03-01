Aldwyn Cooper — academic, family man and bon viveur

ACADEMIC and former Remenham resident Aldwyn Cooper has died at the age of 71.

Born in Dulwich to May and Bob Cooper, both teachers, he attended Dulwich College on a scholarship.

He was adventurous, taking great pleasure in climbing, abseiling and cave diving. He went on to enjoy working towards his pilot’s licence.

Aldwyn was passionate about music throughout his life and began his education at a young age, spending time at folk cubs — both in the audience and on stage.

He formed a friendship with folk singer Ewan MacColl and his wife Peggy Seeger and was present for the moment that Ewan wrote the beloved track First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.

He continued his education at London University, then Bristol, where he met his wife Rosalind and proposed to her that first night.

He gained a PhD in cognitive psychology before being awarded a Harkness Fellowship and spending two years at both Stanford and Berkeley Universities.

While living in San Francisco, Aldwyn played squash at a competitive level and made friends for life. Stories of those days have become legend.

After returning from California he worked with the Open University before being offered a post at the Henley Management College in 1979.

In 1986, while heading up the department for distance learning, he was given the title of professor at the young age of 36.

The family have happy memories of being in the grounds of the college watching the Henley Hippos baseball team, of which he was a member.

Aldwyn rowed at Upper Thames Rowing Club and fondly recalled his time spent there with Peter Sutherland.

He was a proud member of the royal regatta stewards, only recently giving up his membership to allow new members to come through when he knew he could no longer attend.

Regatta days spent at Remenham Club with his great friend Lewis Balkwill cheering on Molesey Boat Club were a yearly fixture and he certainly passed on his love for the event to his children.

Aldwyn and Rosalind lived in Remenham where their first child, Theo, was born in 1980, followed by Zoë in 1982.

In what would be the first of several house moves over the years, the family moved across the road to Remenham Terrace where they then welcomed the baby of the family, Claudia.

Living in Remenham provided Aldwyn with great joy and the community was filled with creative characters making for some fun social occasions. Dinner parties with an excellent soundtrack, exciting new dishes cooked by him (many talked of his fresh pasta) and a whole lot of laughter.

He was a member of the Remenham Thespians amateur dramatics group when it first began and his wonderful performance as René in ’Allo ’Allo, directed by Peter Sly, is remembered fondly and with a smile by many.

Walks in Remenham and Culham were a family fixture. Famously, one such walk to visit the Fraser family at Middle Culham Farm resulted in returning home with two orphaned lambs in need of a home.

Though he blamed a couple of glasses of wine for this decision, Aldwyn was secretly pleased as those sheep, along with dogs, hamsters, guinea pigs, tortoises and a whole menagerie of animals became important family members.

After time spent at Workhouse Media and Glamorgan University, he went on to become vice-chancellor of what is now Regent’s University, London.

Under his leadership, the institute was taken from a college to having full degree-awarding power. It was both a career defining moment for Aldwyn and an incredible step in education.

Aldwyn was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a rare and debilitating degenerative condition, which meant that his life was to change forever.

Despite this, he continued to work and enjoy time with friends and family, both here and abroad.

He was an advocate for research into the condition and his family hope to continue this legacy.

Aldwyn and Rosalind, his wife of 48 years and a wine writer, bought a wonderful house surrounded by vineyards near Bordeaux.

This gave him great pleasure in the last few years, especially times with the whole extended family, including his children’s partners, Danielle, Andre and Rowly, and his grandson, Bon, who — like many others — called him Bear.

Remenham was a place that was so very special to him and all the family.

His daughter Zoë was married at St Nicholas Church, where he proudly walked her down the aisle.

Aldwyn was a man who will be greatly missed by so many but will live on in the stories that we share and in the wonderful memories of his anecdotes never to be forgotten. He will be remembered.