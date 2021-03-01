Big handout

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Monday, 01 March 2021
SCHOOL pupils in Oxfordshire have received more than 2,633 laptops and tablets from the Government.
More than one million devices have been delivered to schools and councils across England.
Henley MP John Howell said: “No child should miss out as a result of the disruption caused by this pandemic. That is why it has been our priority to equip those children most in need with the resources they need to succeed.”
01 March 2021
More News:
Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
GORING Gap Boat Club is still improving its ... [more]
Ex-WRAF servicewoman celebrates 100th birthday
A WOMAN from Sonning Common has celebrated her ... [more]
POLL: Have your say