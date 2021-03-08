Jean Redwood — September 13, 1928 to February 15, 2021

JEAN REDWOOD (latterly Spray) was born in Sheffield on September 13, 1928 and was an only child.

She moved with her parents to Belper in Derbyshire, where she went to school, and from there to Birmingham, where she worked for Cadburys.

After marrying, she had three children and moved around the Midlands.

She moved to Henley in 1970 and worked at the Henley Management College and then Henley Technical College.

At the latter, she worked for the engineering department and then for two principals, helping with the administration of the new buildings and expansion of the college.

Before coming to Henley, she was qualified as a brown owl and so began her long association with the Girl Guiding movement.

She ran 1st Harpsden brownies and a pack in Henley as well as taking on the guide troop. She also ran the cubs for a little while until a new leader was found.

She organised pack holidays and activities, such as canoeing and abseiling. She became district commissioner and then divisional commissioner for the Oxfordshire Girl Guide Association. Latterly, she was a member of the Trefoil Guild.

Jean also belonged to Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society for several years, helping with props and costumes and front of house as well as with the Saturday morning café. She was a warm-hearted and welcoming person who gave accommodation to students who were troubled and people who needed a place to stay while working, or were between jobs, moving or who just needed a friendly face and a cup of tea.

After she retired, she was still active with the college, accompanying official trips to Greece and Italy and invigilating exams.

Jean also helped on Trinity Primary School holidays and Henley Outdoor Play Scheme trips with her grandchildren.

She also joined the U3A and took an A-level in ancient history.

Jean belonged to St Mary’s Church and was a church warden for many years.

She was active in the Mothers’ Union, organising trips and holidays, and set up the mother and baby groups.

Latterly, she remarried and moved to Hilton in Derbyshire for eight years.

She returned to her house in Henley after the death of her second husband to be near family in South Oxfordshire.

She rejoined St Mary’s and was part of the Julian prayer group.

Jean, who died on February 15, leaves three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at St Mary’s Church later in the year for people to get together and celebrate Jean’s life