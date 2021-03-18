Coronavirus cases rise but still remain low

CORONAVIRUS cases in n South Oxfordshire have increased for the first time this year.

Forty-six new infections were confirmed in the district in the past week compared with 33 in the seven days before that.

However, the figure remains well below the peak of 713 in early January.

The infection rate increased from 23.2 cases per 100,000 of the population to 32.4 while the death toll within 28 days of a positive test remained the same as for the previous week, 163.

Five of the latest cases were in Henley.

The Government isn’t giving figures for any of the surrounding parishes, meaning each had only three or fewer.

Meanwhile, surgeries in the area are now calling patients in the 55 to 59 age group for the first of their two covid-19 vaccinations and some are even immunising the over-50s.

The Hart Surgery, off York Road in Henley, is also inviting many who had the first jab at the start of the year to return for their second one.

A spokesman said: “Thank you everyone for your wonderful support for our vaccination programme — it’s certainly a challenge but without all our volunteers and the brilliant

co-operation of our lovely patients, it would not be possible. By the end of this weekend we will have vaccinated almost 40 per cent of all our patients and counting.”

The Bell Surgery next door is on the same age group and has vaccinated 3,480 of patients, or 37 per cent.

Both surgeries say anyone over 60, or those with eligible long-term conditions, should get in touch for a jab if they haven’t already been contacted. Those under 60 should continue waiting to be called up.

The Goring and Woodcote joint medical practices have given a jab to at least three-quarters of patients in each age group from the over-55s onwards and has just started with the over-50s, of whom it has vaccinated about a third.

Some patients were struggling to use the online booking system so were told to use the phone.