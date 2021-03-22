YAKOU MEITE earned a late point for Reading on his return from injury at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The visitors, who were hoping to solidify their position in the Championship play-off places, went behind in the 49th minute when defender Tom Holmes put a low cross into his own net.

Meite, who had been absent for eight matches with a thigh injury, came off the bench on the hour and managed to force an equaliser with nine minutes left.

Royals manager Veljko Paunovic said: “I am happy with the attitude, with our identity and character, but I am not happy with the draw. I cannot help it, but it feels as though we lost the game.”

A point was enough to preserve Reading’s position in fifth ahead of their match with relegation-threatened Birmingham City at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday. The Royals host Queens Park Rangers tomorrow (Saturday) with a 3pm kick-off.