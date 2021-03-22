Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

YAKOU MEITE earned a late point for Reading on his return from injury at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The visitors, who were hoping to solidify their position in the Championship play-off places, went behind in the 49th minute when defender Tom Holmes put a low cross into his own net.

Meite, who had been absent for eight matches with a thigh injury, came off the bench on the hour and managed to force an equaliser with nine minutes left.

Royals manager Veljko Paunovic said: “I am happy with the attitude, with our identity and character, but I am not happy with the draw. I cannot help it, but it feels as though we lost the game.”

A point was enough to preserve Reading’s position in fifth ahead of their match with relegation-threatened Birmingham City at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday. The Royals host Queens Park Rangers tomorrow (Saturday) with a 3pm kick-off.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33