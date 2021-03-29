Memorable day I helped honour Great War poet

AN appeal has been launched to raise £25,000 for a new stained glass window at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden to honour the poet Wilfred Owen, who was lay assistant to the vicar before his death in the final days of the First World War in November 1918, aged 25. Almost exactly 60 years later, in November 1978, a memorial stone was unveiled at the church to commemorate Owen. Here, DENIS MORIARTY, who had been mayor of Henley three years earlier (pictured), and now lives in London, recalls the occasion and his part in making it happen.

I READ with interest and pleasure your report that the Dunsden Owen Association is appealing for funds to install a stained glass window to the memory of the First World War poet Wilfred Owen in the parish church of Dunsden, where he lived and worked as a lay assistant to the vicar during some formative years (1911-1913).

This will be a fitting adornment and addition to a memorial stone which was fixed to the south wall inside the church and dedicated by the then Bishop of Oxford, Rt Rev Patrick Rodger, on Remembrance Day 1978 — a week after the 60th anniversary of Owen’s death leading his platoon in action on the Sambre Canal near Amiens in north-east France.

I played a small part in this earlier commemoration and it is good news and reassuring that the present custodians should wish further to enhance the church, Owen’s memory and his local connection.

I was at Reading School in the Fifties but the A-level English curriculum paid little heed at the time to the war poets, beyond one or two included in an anthology, or a slim volume of Owen’s poems collected and edited by Edmund Blunden.

Dunsden was a scattered collection of dwellings with a church off to the east of the back lanes where we used to cycle from the northern outskirts of Reading, over the hill down through Harpsden for a day out in Henley.

In 1964, to mark the launch of BBC 2, an influential and highly acclaimed television history of the First World War, which ran for 26 weekly episodes, did much to raise, 50 years on, a heightened awareness of the horrors of trench warfare in that terrible conflict.

A couple of years earlier there had been Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem, commissioned for the rededication of Coventry Cathedral, destroyed in the Second World War. It was a big choral work, intertwining settings of some of the most powerful of Owen’s poems with the Latin text of the Mass for the Dead.

Britten’s work introduced Owen to a wider audience and received broader critical acclaim with its moving and dramatic impact, perhaps unexpectedly since for some the composer was not always reckoned to be among the most accessible.

I had the good fortune to sing with the Philharmonia Chorus in an early performance at the Albert Hall, conducted by Britten himself.

While I was in awe of some wonderful music, I remember how especially it fired my enthusiasm for the poetry.

I had served as an infantry officer during National Service in the Royal Berkshire Regiment, as Owen had in the Manchesters, and nearly 40 years after his military service, many of the structures and disciplines of army life remained recognisable.

While I was never to be tested in anything like the terrifying circumstances that he faced, I pondered just how I might have reacted — and this gave me another dimension with which to identify with him and his poetry.

While later living in Henley, I became Mayor of the town and on Remembrance Day 1975, the rector, Rev Michael Payne, generously offered me his pulpit at the service in the parish church to address the congregation about Owen’s local involvement and to read some of his particularly significant poems. By this time I had immersed myself in the Collected Letters of Wilfred Owen (1967), edited by John Bell and Owen’s brother Harold, who was then living in the Chilterns above the town.

Owen, I learned, had gone with his vicar to the town hall for a meeting of the Bible Society on October 25, 1911 and described it as “new and (therefore) beautiful... the staircase of pure marble, with a statue of Hermes at the top”. (This was later disputed by a town clerk, who said the only statue was one of a lady known as the Black Widow.)

There were “strains of delicious music floating about” from a rival event and Owen imagined it “a Greek Temple”.

In 1974, a year before I spoke that day in the parish church, Mr Stallworthy, himself a poet, had published a biography of Owen, thought by many to be unsurpassed even today.

As 1978 approached, with the 60th anniversary of the Armistice and Owen’s death, I approached Jon Stallworthy to seek encouragement for the idea of a memorial to the poet in the church at Dunsden, where he had first begun to gather his powers as a poet and to develop the breadth and understanding that was to irradiate the poems to come.

There seemed to be few, if any, commemorations of Owen at the time and many considered him the outstanding poet of the First World War. Of course, his grave in the village cemetery at Ors in France, close to where he died, is marked.

Mr Stallworthy was already envisaging that Owen would be remembered with others in Poets’ Corner in Westminster Abbey — a memorial was eventually unveiled there on November 11, 1985.

He considered Dunsden to be wholly appropriate and a marker on that route to Owen’s wider national recognition. The vicar and parochial church council, as well as the Diocese of Oxford, welcomed our proposal. Owen’s father, mother and sister also lie buried in the churchyard at Dunsden.

John Betjeman. the Poet Laureate at the time, and Peter Pears, with whom I had worked on some programmes for the BBC, where I was a producer, and who had been a soloist at the first performances of War Requiem, were enthusiastic for the project.

Along with Wilfred’s nephew Peter, and John Bell, they were cosignatories to our appeal in a letter to the Times.

The stone dedicated that day in 1978 was cut by Michael Harvey, a leading lettering artist of his generation, from designs by Reynolds Stone, the distinguished engraver and typographer, who for a short while was among Eric Gill’s last apprentices.

The inscription was from Owen’s preface to an early edition of his poems — “My subject is War and the pity of War; the Poetry is in the pity”.

The church was packed and there was an assembly of distinguished poets, including Ted Hughes, a later Poet Laureate, Dennis Enright, Robert Gittings and Mr Stallworthy, along with Jill Balcon, widow of Cecil Day Lewis, another Poet Laureate, who had edited the then standard edition of the poetry.

Their readings of Owen’s poems and letters were interspersed with recordings of extracts from Britten’s War Requiem. A bugler sounded Last Post and Reveille.

We all repaired to the vicarage for tea and refreshments kindly provided by the parish.

It is heartening news that the Dunsden Owen Association, in conjunction with the Worshipful Company of Glaziers, is determined in this new initiative, again to honour Owen and recall his time spent in Dunsden and the Henley hinterland.

The project deserves every success and widespread local encouragement. In due course, we look forward with keen anticipation to seeing the Wilfred Owen window in place at All Saints.