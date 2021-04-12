Spring sunshine, lockdown easing and Easter gift from mystery crocheter

Monday, March 29

SUNSHINE as lockdown loosens and six people or two households of any size can meet outdoors.

Enthusiasts get up at midnight for golf, tennis and swimming. Chattering groups gather all over the place as friends and families, some long separated, meet again.

Go to bank with cheque I’ve had since Christmas. Shops still closed but lots of people about, some masked. Cheerful, busy atmosphere ahead of Easter.

Dentist in afternoon — hard to park next to clinic doing second covid jabs. Looking forward to having ours and not worried by distant rumblings of unlikely side effects.

Tuesday, March 30

HOTTEST March day for 50 years.

Birds singing and nestbuilding; parks, riversides, playgrounds full, as schools have broken up. PM warns us to be careful, “not to throw away all we have gained”.

TV news shows busy, bustling Henley in the sun. I was there.

Wednesday, March 31

FIND violets and early bluebells in woods.

New neighbours come for tea in garden. So long since I did this, can’t find matching crockery, but no one minds; just great to meet at last.

Later, dash for evening drink at far end of village before it gets too cold. The toast is “freedom”. Meanwhile, France declares third lockdown amid fast-increasing cases, full hospitals and too few vaccinations.

Thursday, April 1

SECOND year without jokes. Shop for nine unicorn or dinosaur eggs — will have to keep some until May for Guernsey girls.

Their island has a two-week quarantine for visitors, so we can’t guess when we might get there. No active cases now.

Hear first joyous lark over the fields — always lifts the spirits. And my mango is in flower again. Tree surgeons come to remove overhanging branches from limes at the bottom of the garden; the birds aren’t pleased but we gain a log pile and mountain of chippings.

Son and family drop in for hot cross buns: the children know I always have some. They rearrange the logs.

Friday, April 2

GOOD News Friday: the village post box has grown a bonnet of grass, daffodils, eggs, chicks and a pair of bunnies eating carrots.

Our invisible festooner has

crocheted another delight and placed it, unseen, overnight. Glad it’s still a mystery.

We’re invited for fish and chips supper in friends’ garden. Wrap up in coat and many layers; survey hair (much too long and finally showing grey, both thanks to pandemic) and ponder make-up. Need new shoes. Familiar delights of chatting round a table again: an unusually late night for all six of us.

Saturday, April 3

PANIC: preparing two separate family lunches, one for today and repeat performance tomorrow.

We last saw some of our grandchildren in the autumn: the true cost of covid for us. It’s two years since we had an Easter celebration and I realise sadly that over that last, lost year the children will have outgrown fluffy yellow chicks and bunnies.

Worcester family arrives and there’s a noisy scramble of children and new puppy dashing though the daffodils. Did I hug them? Unrecorded. Our old dog is outpaced but unimpressed by the newcomer.

At the close of a whirlwind day, the boys have reorganised the logs again and scale the chippings heap. They also leave a medieval Playmobil castle under siege from dinosaurs.

Sunday, April 4

EASTER Sunday: we return to the church we were in when the pandemic struck more than 12 months ago. One year on, we’re old hands at managing distanced seating and today we’re allowed to sing behind masks — alleluia! Communion wafer is infused with wine and hand gel.

Lovely, warm breezy day in the garden for London family. Children dismayed by loss of their camp under the lime trees but attack the logs and chippings instead. Their appetites have grown too — note to self, not enough roast potatoes.

Younger grandson has decorated the simnel cake with 12 zombies — cake underneath, made by his mum, is delicious. Son-in-law brings gift for the dining room railway: boxes of old engines and carriages plus yards of track that belonged to his grandfather are now stacked in our sitting room.

Monday, April 5

MOTHER nature still playing tricks: last Monday was the hottest March day, one week later it’s lightly snowing and will freeze tonight. PM probably relieved, the weather is on his side as it will cut down casual meet-ups.

Government says twice-weekly covid tests will be available free from pharmacies; “passports” are being considered for big crowd events.

Next stop on the journey: outdoor pubs and restaurants, gyms and zoos, shops and hairdressers, campsites and self-catering accommodation will open soon. Then a “traffic light” system for overseas travel from mid-May… possibly.

My fingers are crossed for midsummer magic on June 21, all restrictions lifted and life returned to the way we remember it before 2020 happened. It won’t be the end of the covid story, but I shall close my diary.