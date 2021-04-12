Monday, 12 April 2021

Bee with nectar

Bee with nectar

Inese Clayson, of South Street, Caversham, says: “While we were sitting in the sunny stillness of our garden with two dear friends (together for the first time after so many months apart) enjoying a cup of tea and a delicious slice of lemon drizzle cake, I became aware of the uplifting birdsong and the buzzing of insects around us. Thus inspired, the following day I waited patiently and was rewarded with this image of a bee eyeing up a nectar-filled flower. Such small pleasures in such difficult times.”

