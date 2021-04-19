Monday, 19 April 2021

Nature walks with breaks for picnic

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with the coronavirus restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of walkers but participants must book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: Today (Friday) 6pm (3.2 miles), meet at the Five Horseshoes, Maidensgrove.

Tomorrow (Saturday) 10am (10 miles), meet at the Old Kiln, Nettlebed. Walk with good views over the Chilterns.

Sunday 10am (12 miles), circular walk from Cookley Green, meeting behind the former bus shelter. Bring a picnic.

Sunday 2pm (5.5 miles), Nuffield with bluebells. Meet at Nuffield Church car park. Circular walk through Park Wood.

Tuesday 10.15am (5.5 miles), meet at Highlands Lane, Henley, walk to Old Place, Blounts Farm and Kings Farm, Peppard.

Thursday 9.30am (13 miles), meet at the Old Kiln, Nettlebed. Bring picnic.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk

