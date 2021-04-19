Dignitaries and officials pay tribute to ‘an extraordinary lifetime of service’

PRINCE Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu and joined the Royal Navy in 1939, aged 18.

After the war, he was given permission by George VI to marry Princess Elizabeth in November 1947.

He abandoned his Greek and Danish titles and adopted his maternal grandparents’ surname, Mountbatten.

He left active military service when the Queen was crowned in 1952, having reached the rank of commander.

The couple had four children: Charles, the Prince of Wales; Anne, the Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, the Duke of York; and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Prince Philip was a patron, president or member of more than 780 organisations and gave his name to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards scheme, which was founded in 1956. He retired from royal duties in August 2017, having completed 22,219 solo engagements and 5,493 speeches since 1952.

John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Although there is sadness at the passing of the Duke, he represented the very best of service, duty and love of family life.

“The Royal British Legion and our family of ex-servicemen and women value so much the example he gave, not only in the good times but also in the bad times.

“It was not only his stoicism but also the kindness he showed to all people, whatever their rank, race or creed.

“The likes of him are not likely to be seen again and we send our deepest condolences to not only his family but also to the nation at large, as this is a great loss to our country.” Captain Nick Paton, station commander at RAF Benson, said: “On behalf of all who serve at RAF Benson, I offer our thoughts and condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family.

“Inspirational, loyal and dedicated service were epitomised by His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and will remain an example to all who serve at Benson.

“We will mourn his passing with sadness, while striving to honour his extraordinary lifetime of service with pride and remembrance.”

Henley MP John Howell said: “Like many MPs, I had met the Duke of Edinburgh on a number of occasions at formal functions in London. I found him a very engaging person, who could put people easily at their ease.

“I am told that his jokes were designed to do just this but I do not recall him telling me one. A BBC commentator said I was lucky as very few people were able to repeat his jokes in polite company.

“While we are surrounded by sadness, it is worth remembering, as Princess Anne said, that the Duke’s was a ‘life well-lived and service freely given’.

“We should remember the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme which he founded and has helped so many people develop their talent and self-confidence. May he rest in peace.”

Kevin Nutt, who runs the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme at the Eyot Centre in Henley, said said: “The award has been inspirational for, and changed the lives of, many youngsters in and around the Henley area.

“They have been involved in volunteering, physical activity and learning new skills.

“Many have started at the age of 14 with the bronze award, some have then gone on to complete their silver and then a few more have gone on to complete their gold award, which is a big commitment. It has also brought together many adults who come along and volunteer to help the youngsters achieve their goals.”

Tim Stevenson, Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, said: “While not completely unexpected, such an event must still come as something of a shock.

“He has been such an influential figure in the life and work of our country for so long, it will take time for many of us to come to terms with his passing.

“However, our thoughts must be with the royal family and particularly Her Majesty and their children in their understandable grief at this time.”

The flag on Henley town hall will remain at half-mast until after the funeral. There will be a two-minute silence observed at 3pm tomorrow led by the Mayor Ken Arlett and Deputy Mayor David Eggleton. Councillor Arlett said: “On behalf of Henley Town Council, councillors, staff and residents of Henley, we send our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all members of the royal family.

“Prince Philip dedicated many years of his life to public service, not only to our own country, but also the Commonwealth, where he was latterly regarded as a great statesman.”

Sue Cooper, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to all members of the royal family. Prince Philip was a great statesman, husband, father and grandfather. His absence will be felt by many people across the country.”

As a mark of respect, the Union flag outside the council’s office at Milton Park was lowered to half-mast.