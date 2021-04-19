Keep dogs on lead around livestock, say campaigners

THE Chilterns Conservation Board issued a warning when lambing season was approaching to keep dogs on leads.

It said dogs would instinctively chase sheep, causing ewes to terminate pregnancies or die from stress or exhaustion. Dogs could also severely injure or kill the animals if they caguht them.

The board, which is campaigning with the National Farmers’ Union under the slogan Take The Lead, says many people bought dogs during the coronavirus pandemic but may not know about the risks.

A spokesman said: “With the lambing season under way, we would remind dog owners to keep dogs under control at all times and to always keep them on a lead around livestock.

“The Chilterns Area of Outstanding Beauty is a nationally protected landscape but also a living, working landscape where livestock grazing in the fields are a regular sight at this time of year.

“This is a timeless rural scene but, sadly, one which has seen a sharp increase in incidents of livestock being wounded, or even killed, by dogs which have been let off leads. This is devastating for all involved.

“Most dog attacks on livestock are preventable. Please keep your dog on a short lead around sheep, particularly now with ewes about to give birth and so many new-born lambs around.”