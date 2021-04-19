Monday, 19 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Keep dogs on lead around livestock, say campaigners

Keep dogs on lead around livestock, say campaigners

THE Chilterns Conservation Board issued a warning when lambing season was approaching to keep dogs on leads.

It said dogs would instinctively chase sheep, causing ewes to terminate pregnancies or die from stress or exhaustion. Dogs could also severely injure or kill the animals if they caguht them.

The board, which is campaigning with the National Farmers’ Union under the slogan Take The Lead, says many people bought dogs during the coronavirus pandemic but may not know about the risks.

A spokesman said: “With the lambing season under way, we would remind dog owners to keep dogs under control at all times and to always keep them on a lead around livestock.

“The Chilterns Area of Outstanding Beauty is a nationally protected landscape but also a living, working landscape where livestock grazing in the fields are a regular sight at this time of year.

“This is a timeless rural scene but, sadly, one which has seen a sharp increase in incidents of livestock being wounded, or even killed, by dogs which have been let off leads. This is devastating for all involved.

“Most dog attacks on livestock are preventable. Please keep your dog on a short lead around sheep, particularly now with ewes about to give birth and so many new-born lambs around.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33