Michael Huntington, ‘a man for all seasons’

HENLEY has lost one of its well-known characters.

Mike Huntington, a much-loved and well-recognised member of the Henley drama community, passed away peacefully at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading last month.

He was a stalwart member of the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and the Henley Players for more than 30 years.

Mike will be remembered as a character who could be described as eccentric, sometimes controversial, but always entertaining.

He was a familiar sight in Henley, often seen cycling round on his battered old bicycle or his tandem.

During his early years, Mike was greatly involved on and off stage with the Argosy Players drama group in Hillingdon.

He is still remembered as a “one- off” as a director, writer and actor, which included performing the dame in numerous pantomimes.

He directed many shows, musicals and plays at the Kenton Theatre in his own inimitable style over the years and will be remembered for his effervescent enthusiasm for each project he undertook.

Many will remember him for his total commitment to shows he directed, both in front of and behind the scenes.

Perhaps his favourite was Oh! What A Lovely War, which epitomised his interest in the world wars, adding his own satirical slant. To get an authentic feel for the show, he and members of the production visited Ypres and the Menin Gate with its iconic Last Post bugle tribute.

There were so many highlights and casts will reflect on his directing skills with admiration and maybe just a little fear but always a feeling of having achieved something special.

Mike’s innovative style and enthusiasm also took audiences to outdoor settings, including his imaginative production of Wind In the Willows performed with the Thames as the backdrop.

He even managed to include a character entering the riverbank “stage” by boat. For the last 10 years, Michael (as his mum always called him) spent his winters in Tenerife with his partner Janet, whom he met while out there.

They joined the local expat group The Swallows and together decided to start a drama group comprised mainly of expats with an average age of more than 70.

Michael directed and produced several shows, including Oh! What A Lovely War, The Boyfriend and Daisy Pulls It Off, even going on stage himself on the final night of the last show when the main character had to pull out at the last minute.

These shows raised a significant sum for cancer charities. Janet, who will now continue to live in Henley, says: “Theatre was such a big part of his life and he wasn’t the same Michael when he could no longer participate in it.”

Mike will also be sadly missed by the community here.

For his final directing credit last year, he managed a lifetime’s ambition to direct the play Dangerous Corner for the Henley Players.

In the autumn of his life, he completed a degree in English literature and drama at Oxford Brookes University, an achievement of which he was rightly proud.

Mike leaves two married daughters, Lynne and Sarah, and five grandchildren who value his life of pure “drama”.

They will reflect fondly on a life of many phases, which was underpinned by his love for them all.

He was also my loyal friend, sharing many adventures and humorous scrapes on our travels together.

He would have been most amused to have his private cremation take place on April 1 and, in keeping with his life, he wished not to have a formal funeral.

Mike would no doubt say, in the words of the immortal Bard, “All’s well that ends well”.

Charity donations in Mike’s memory can be made to a cause close to his heart at

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

michaelhuntington

Terry Rymer

former chairman of HAODS