Socially distanced rambles

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with the coronavirus restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of walkers but participants must book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: Today (Friday) 6pm (3.3 miles), meet at the Malsters Arms, Rotherfield Greys, for a walk in the local area followed by an optional drink or meal.

Tomorrow (Saturday) 2pm (4.5 miles), meet at Henley town hall for a leisurely walk in Henley Park, Lower Assendon and Lambridge Woods.

Sunday 10am (12 miles), meet at Woodcote village hall car park for a gently undulating walk with 1,049ft of ascent, mainly north of Woodcote, returning via the Chiltern Way.

Tuesday 11am (six miles), meet at the Old Kiln, Nettlebed, for a circular walk via Warburg nature reserve and the old ruined church at Bix Bottom. Bring refreshments.

Wednesday 10.30am (three miles), meet at the Rocky Lane entrance of Greys Court for a short walk. Limited to 12 walkers.

Thursday 9.30am (13 miles), meet at south end of Cowleaze Wood car park in Christmas Common for a walk with 1,700ft of ascent. Bring a picnic lunch.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at www.ramblers.org.uk