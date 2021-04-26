Discovering springtime plants and flowers while walking in the Chilterns

A YEAR ago, I was walking through the woods near my house in Cookley Green and began

noticing the plants and flowers growing there.

You might wonder why I hadn’t spotted them before — so do I!

Of course I was aware of them, but in a very superficial way. I admired them and wondered what they were but by the time I got home the urge to investigate was forgotten because so many other “important” things had to be done.

Then came the lockdown in late March last year. The newfound time I had on my hands and the daily walks enabled me to really look at the world around me and see it changing on a regular basis. This aroused my curiosity and for the first time I was able to indulge it.

I didn’t know the names of any of the flowers or plants, so started to do a bit of research. As Confucius said: “The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their proper name.”

I found some wonderful websites, downloaded a couple of plant apps, bought a few books and had considerable help from a naturalist friend who has spent a long time waiting for the nature bug to bite me. Well, now it has.

I have learned so many things about each of the plants and flowers featured on these pages but don’t have room to tell you everything about each one.

However, if you do your own research, you will uncover a treasure trove of information at the click of a keyboard. Here are some sources that I would recommend.

The Woodland Trust has excellent information about many trees, plants and wildlife.

https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk

The Plantlife website is is full of details about wild plants, often including fun facts and even a relevant stanza of poetry.

https://www.plantlife.org.uk/uk

The Wildlife Trust is a wonderful resource for identifying most aspects of the natural world,

https://www.wildlifetrusts.org

If you find something you can’t identify while on a walk, you can get many different apps for your mobile phone that will take an image of the plant and identify it for you.

These are not always 100 per cent correct but if you cross-check with the information on one of the websites I’ve listed, you will probably be able to correctly identify just about anything.

We have an incredible variety of plants and flowers here in the Chilterns and this year I can recognise and name most of them. I’ve put together a group of 24 early spring flowers for you to learn about and enjoy. Perhaps the nature bug will bite you too.

If you have small children (or even medium ones), a countryside walk can be a wonderful way to introduce them to the natural world.

Perhaps make a list of the flowers on these pages and see how many you can tick off during your walks. Go on a flower treasure hunt. This kind of knowledge will stay with your child for the rest of his or her life.

© 2021 Linda Seward