Switched on

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
A SCHEME to improve take-up of electric vehicles in the Henley area has been rolled out.
Oxfordshire County Council wants to introduce measures including providing charging points for at least 7.5 per cent of the spaces at car parks owned by South Oxfordshire District Council.
26 April 2021
