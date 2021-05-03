Rambles can be booked

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with the coronavirus restrictions.

There is no limit on the number of walkers but participants must book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: today (Friday) 6pm (3.2 miles), meet at the New Inn, Kidmore End, for a walk in the local area followed by an optional drink or meal at the pub (eating outdoors).

Sunday 10am (12 miles), meet at Checkendon village car park for a circular walk via Wyfold Court then past Stoke Row and Well Place. Bring a picnic lunch.

Monday 10am (11.5 miles), meet at the Old Kiln, Nettlebed, for a circular walk to Ewelme following the Chiltern Way.

Wednesday 10.30am (5.8 miles), meet in the car park next to Charvil Primary School, RG10 9TR, for a circular walk through wetlands and along the river to Sonning and back.

Wednesday 10.30am (three miles), meet at the Rising Sun, Witheridge Hill, for a short walk with an optional pub stop at the end. Limited to 12 walkers.

Thursday 9.30am (13 miles), meet at Watlington Hill National Trust car park, Christmas Common, for a hilly walk with 2,000ft of ascent. Bring a picnic.

For more information, visit the group page at www.ramblers.org.uk