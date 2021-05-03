Walking festival has something for people of all ages to enjoy

A WALKING festival with more than 80 guided treks through the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty will place at the end of next month.

Organised by the Chilterns Conservation Board, the 16-day Chilterns Walking Festival runs from May 22 to June 6.

A range of activities and events designed to appeal to different age groups, interests and levels of fitness are available to book, many of which are taking place in and around Henley.

Annette Venters of the Chilterns Conserservation Board said that as in previous years the festival is intended to help people explore the landscape, villages, nature and heritage of the area.

She said: “After months of lockdown we are delighted to be offering such a full programme of events. It will be a chance to explore and enjoy the beautiful landscape of the Chilterns in small groups, led by experienced guides.”

The types of activities on offer at this year’s festival are as follows:

• Family friendly: woodland adventures, bushcraft events, storytelling sessions, toddler toddles and nature-spotting walks.

• Explore and discover: George Orwell and Charles Dickens literary tours, a Tudor walk and local produce tasting.

• Learn and do: tree identification, map and compass navigation, learning the art of Nordic walking.

• Health and wellbeing: mindfulness walks, nature connectedness sessions, trail runs and a marathon 25-mile walk.

Most guided walks, events and activities are free but in some cases a small charge will apply.

To help walk leaders with expected numbers and to ensure covid safety, all walks must be pre-booked.

For more information and to book activities, visit www.

chilterns.co.uk/walkingfest