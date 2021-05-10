Robin William Howles — August 2, 1940-March 31, 2021

ROBIN HOWLES died on March 31 after a short illness, aged 80.

He was born in Newcastle and spent his early years in the coal mining community of Burnopfield in County Durham where his father was a bank manager.

Like his elder brother, Robin was a chorister at Durham Cathedral under Conrad Eden.

His education at Newcastle Royal Grammar School was enhanced by an inquisitive nature which benefited from access to the Lit & Phil (the Literary and Philosophical Society of Newcastle upon Tyne, founded in 1793).

He then achieved a first class degree in classics at the University of St Andrews in Fife.

Robin pursued a career in education, culminating in him becoming a senior education officer with Berkshire County Council, where he was involved in management of special education and in supporting the families of disadvantaged children.

Robin met Judith when they were employed by Hertfordshire County Council. They were married in 1973 and brought up their three children in Rotherfield Peppard. They first worshipped at All Saints’ Church in the village in 1975.

Robin was elected churchwarden in 1987, a position which he filled with skill and dignity for 18 years, serving with four other fellow wardens in that time.

He was conscientious in ensuring the maintenance of the parish church and its surroundings.

Ideally suited to the role and deservedly popular, Robin went about his church-related tasks with quiet authority, common sense and invariably much good humour.

In 2002, he helped to ease the transition of Peppard into the newly created benefice with the parish of Kidmore End & Sonning Common. He also conducted lay-led services and in an impressive manner.

After his retirement in 1997 upon the dissolution of Berkshire County Council, Robin found a new interest in the fledgling Sonning Common Green Gym.

This was set up by Dr William Bird at Sonning Common Health Centre, offering participants the opportunity to keep mentally and physically fit.

Robin was its longest serving secretary for more than 15 years, maintaining the programme of twice weekly visits to about two dozen sites across South Oxfordshire.

He combined a sense of humour with admirable efficiency and tact. The frustration of dealing with site owners and session leaders when things had to be adjusted at the last minute seemed to just pass over him.

The fact that the Green Gym is still going strong after all this time is in no small part due to Robin.

Throughout his life, singing provided an enduring thread. Neighbours in Peppard tell of hearing him singing in the garden and when walking past on the road.

He had a tendency to burst into song in a variety of circumstances. Robin had a fine tenor voice and a keen interest in secular music, earlier in life touring with the New London Singers and Donald Swann.

In recent years he gave chamber concerts in many local churches, including at All Saints’ Church, where his concerts with soprano Julia Booker and various instrumentalists raised funds for charitable causes.

Believing that you can learn something new every day, Robin took singing lessons with Rebecca Bell for nearly 20 years prior to his death.

He had a great love of English song, his rendition of The Lark in the Clear Air (Tate) being particularly memorable.

They also studied German lieder and Italian arie together, Du bist die Ruh (Schubert) and Come Raggio di Sol (Caccini) being two favourites.

The last song they worked on — at Christmas — was Papageno’s aria from Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute). He sang this in the original German and delivered it with the characteristic joy and aplomb that was his trademark.

In his regular attendance in the choir of All Saints’ Church, Robin could switch from the tenor to the bass side of the choir stalls and back again without batting an eyelid.

He was a brilliant sight singer and his interpretation and phrasing were exemplary.

Robin’s love of singing meant that he used his talent in several other choirs, especially Reading Minster Midweek Choir, of which he was chairman.

Membership of this choir enabled him to sing in Llandaff, Portsmouth and Chichester cathedrals and Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford.

He also acted as librarian for the annual Henley Choir Festival, ensuring the procurement of music from the Oxford music library.

Robin leaves his widow Judith, sister Marian and children James, Andrew and Anna and their families, which include his eight grandchildren.

The sudden illness that struck him and silenced his beautiful voice forever was a huge shock, both for them and for the wider community.