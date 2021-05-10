Socially distanced rambles

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with the coronavirus restrictions.

There is usually no limit on the number of walkers but participants must book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: today (Friday) 6pm (four miles), meet at the Watlington Hill National Trust car park for a local walk followed by an optional drink or meal at the Spire and Spoke (eating outdoors or in marquee). Maximum of 10 walkers.

Tomorrow (Saturday) 2pm (five miles), meet at Henley town hall for a walk along the River Thames to Hambleden lock and back along the other bank.

Sunday 10am (seven miles), meet at Nuffield church car park, RG9 5SR, for an undulating walk with the possibility of bluebells.

Tuesday 10.30am (4.5 miles), meet at the public footpath sign at the Streatley end of Goring bridge for a short walk with one steepish climb.

Wednesday 10.30am (three miles), meet at Mill Lane near Shiplake lock for a walk along the Thames. Limited to 12 walkers.

Thursday 9.30am (14 miles), meet at the south end of Cowleaze Wood car park, Christmas Common, for a hilly walk with 1,800ft of ascent. Bring a picnic.

For more information, visit the group page at www.ramblers.org.uk