Monday, 17 May 2021

Rambles can be booked

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers are running socially distanced group walks in line with the coronavirus restrictions.

There is usually no limit on the number of walkers but participants must book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: today (Friday) 6pm (three miles), meet at the Flower Pot in Aston for a short circular evening walk followed by an optional pub meal. Maximum 10 walkers.

Wednesday 10am (6.5 miles), meet at Woodcote village hall car park, RG8 0QY, for a circular walk through woods and across fields, with one hill.

Wednesday 10.30am (three miles), meet at Wallingford bridge car park for a riverside walk to Benson, returning via Wallingford Castle. Limited to 12 walkers.

Thursday 9.30am (14 miles), meet at Piddington on the A40 layby near the Dashwood Arms, for a walk up to Wheelers End, Towerage and West Wycombe, with views from the mausoleum, and back via Radnage. Total ascent: 1,900ft. Bring picnic lunch.

Friday 6.30pm (4.6 miles), meet at Goring village car park, RG8 9HB, for a walk in the local area followed by an optional pub drink or meal.

For more information, visit www.ramblers.org.uk

