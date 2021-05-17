Walking festivals focus on nature and healthy living

A SERIES of walks exploring nature, mindfulness, health and wellbeing are on offer as part of a pair of linked family friendly walking festivals taking place this month.

The Henley Walking Festival runs from May 26 to June 2 and will overlap with the Chilterns Walking Festival, which starts next Friday (May 21) and continues until June 6 across the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The Henley event is being organised by the town’s Walkers are Welcome group in partnership with the Chilterns-wide event, which is run by the Chilterns Conservation Board.

Annette Venters, the board’s people and society officer, said: “There are lots of walks in and around Henley as we are also promoting the Henley Walkers are Welcome walking festival.

“Henley is one of only two Walkers are Welcome towns in the Chilterns in recognition of its amazing range and quality of walking routes and the enthusiasm of the town and its businesses to welcome walkers and visitors.

“We are very pleased that new walk leaders are coming on board this year, including walks led by the Greener Henley wildlife and conservation group. They are focusing on nature, mindfulness, health and wellbeing.”

The Henley event gets under way on Wednesday, May 26, with a gentle one-mile circular walk called “A Wildlife Wish”.

Led by Catherine Notaras, of Greener Henley, walkers are asked to meet outside the entrance to the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows at 10.30am for a 10.45am start.

Catherine described the walk as “a gentle circular adventure that passes through diverse wildlife habitats with plenty of time for stopping and spotting”.

She said: “We shall use stepping stones to cross the cold stream and walk along tree-lined footpaths to meet the River Thames towpath.

“On our return we shall stop to make a wish at the wishing tree and feed the ducks, so pack a camera, a ribbon and duck food for the full experience.”

A second walk exploring our connection to nature takes place in Harpsden on Friday, May 28, with walkers invited to meet at the village hall at 7.30am.

The three-mile walk, which costs £6, is being led by massage therapist Isabelle Brough, a restorative exercise specialist with a passion for nature and its impact on people’s wellbeing.

She said: “You are invited to tune into nature through your senses on this circular walk through Harpsden and Peveril woods. The early morning has recently become my favourite time to enjoy the beauty of nature and I look forward to guiding you on this walk designed to explore your relationship with nature for wellbeing.”

Isabelle is leading a second early morning walk the following Friday (June 4), this time starting at 8am at Harpsden hall.

With a distance of one mile, the walk costs £6 and will explore the benefits of a natural gait for promoting whole-body health.

Isabelle said: “You will be invited to take your shoes off — or wear flat, comfortable shoes — and pay attention to the way you walk. You will then be invited to wake up the often ignored ‘walking muscles’ to identify imbalances and to start addressing stiff parts.”

The Henley Walking Festival features 11 walks in total, full details of which are available on the Walkers are Welcome website, www.walkhenley.co.uk

Other highlights include a literary hitchhike along the Thames between Marsh Lock and Hambleden Lock that will trace the connections between Charles Dickens’s characters and the river.

There is also a circular walk exploring the landmarks of Henley and another that covers the Henley Royal Regatta course.

There are a limited number of places on each walk, which must be booked in advance. For more information, visit www.

visitchilterns.co.uk/walkingfest