Director and top film producer in conversation

ASTON-based film director and Jo Southwell will be in conversation with Gareth Ellis-Unwin, the Oscar-winning producer of The King’s Speech, next Tuesday (May 25) at 2pm.

The pair will be appearing in front of a live audience of students at Berkshire College of Agriculture to discuss their latest projects and share their stories of filming during covid and how the industry has adapted.

But film fans interested in hearing what they have to say are invited to enjoy the event on YouTube afterwards.

Jo Southwell, who runs Aston Productions, will share her lockdown story and how during the pandemic as a freelance creative she was faced with a challenge — wait or adapt. She chose to adapt.

As a result, over the past year Aston Productions has moved into a new territory of production.

Becoming established as a co-producing company has provided opportunities to work as a producing partner on high-profile projects for Lion Television and the BBC.

Jo and Gareth first met when Jo was a female director taking part in the Berlin Film Festival.

She was runner-up in a £1 million film fund for feature film directors.

Following this event, Jo was asked to direct the new VR Immersive film series for Screenskills / BFI.

First Day on Set won the Production Guild Award for Innovation in 2020.

Gareth Ellis-Unwin will be talking about his latest film project, Cheetah the Movie.

Inspired by true events, the dramatic thriller follows a poacher turned conservationist who fights to protect the rare Asiatic Cheetah, of which fewer than 50 remain in the deserts of northern Iran.

The producer, who grew up in Slough, is also known for his work on Steel Country and Kajaki.

He said: “Cheetah the Movie showcases the plight of these beautiful creatures that are nearly extinct, the struggle of those that are charged to protect them and gives opportunity to all of us to play an active part in their conservation.”

A Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign for Cheetah launched in April and the production team have been running fortnightly insight sessions between the filmmakers and supporters, who can follow the progress of the project throughout the production process.

For more information, visit www.cheetahthemovie.com

• Following Tuesday’s event, a video of it will be available to watch on Cheetah the Movie’s YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/channel/UCbMagwTW8QcvmbNxO0lUndw