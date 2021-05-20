Surgery receptionists abused by patients

STAFF at a doctors’ surgery in Henley are being abused by patients frustrated at being unable to get an appointment immediately.

The Hart Surgery, off York Road, has experienced a surge in calls since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions started to ease.

While the majority of patients have been sympathetic and understanding, others have been rude and sarcastic when they cannot see a doctor straight away.

Dr Will Hearsey, a partner at the surgery who writes the Henley Standard’s Apple a Day column, said the problem had reached a stage where reception staff were being abused daily. He said: “It is a perfect storm in a way. I think people are understandably struggling, so they are a bit quicker to criticise than they would normally be. Tensions are running higher than normal and there is a bottleneck in demand, which is incredibly high at the moment.

“Although we understand that many people are struggling at the moment, there can be absolutely no excuse for verbally abusing our staff. Even the very mild end of the spectrum — a frustrated sigh or just generally being short over the phone — can have a big effect on someone’s mental health when subjected to it so frequently. Our receptionists have the unenviable task of sitting slap bang in the middle of a conundrum over which they have no control — in its simplest form, a mismatch between demand and supply.

“We have to think about the mental health of our staff, which has started to suffer recently.

“The sheer volume of calls that we deal with is relentless. It may be that patients are having to wait a bit longer, so by the time they finally get through they are a bit fed up.

“I would ask people to remember that there is another human being at the other end of the phone. Sometimes, you get the impression that they think we are sitting twiddling our thumbs but it is just non-stop. There are just not enough hours in the day.”

Annie Bird, head receptionist at the surgery, said she had experienced abuse “on and off” during her seven years at the practice but it had become worse in the last few months.

She said: “Since we started to come out of lockdown, it is almost like people have been held back and they are all trying to get in at once.

“A lot of them are so lovely and kind. Unfortunately, it is those that are not kind that you take home with you. You can speak to 10 lovely patients but if someone is really rude to you then it’s that feeling you take home.

“It’s just so unnecessary and unacceptable. They’re not going to get anything out of us by being rude and we can’t just conjure up new appointments if they talk to us like that. They think they can suddenly just jump the queue.

“There’s a lot of sarcasm. People say, ‘Well, I’ll be dead by then’ and it’s not what you want when you are trying to help them. It is difficult to take it on board.

“I think patients have an unrealistic expectation sometimes about what doctors can achieve in the space of one day. We take every single call seriously but there has to be a prioritisation in the healthcare system. Some things can wait and there is a lack of either understanding or patience, or both.”

Louise West, practice manager of the Bell Surgery next door, said: “We’re not finding that patients are being aggressive or abusive, but the volume of work is so massive that it is hard to manage expectations.

“People seem to think that everything should be dealt with the same day and they don’t consider it acceptable to wait a week.”