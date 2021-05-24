Look out for late spring flowers of the Chilterns (with unusual names)

I DON’T know about you but I find the magic of a May morning to be a sensual delight.

Sitting on my garden bench, sipping coffee, feeling the warm sunshine and a gentle breeze releasing the scent of blossoms, listening to the buzzing bumblebees and seeing the colourful flowers makes everything seem right with the world.

The flowers that bloom in May seem to possess a special enchantment. Perhaps it’s because they are proclaiming the joys of summer days ahead, or the flagrant fertility of the birds,

butterflies and other insects that are industriously getting on with the

business of reproduction.

As you can see on these pages, the colours are astonishingly bright, unless they are a delicate white or cream (which impart a decorous charm of their own).

And what a selection of flowers we have here in the Chilterns. From beech woodlands to chalk downs, the Chilterns boast a medley of flowers that other parts of the country can only dream about.

Go for a walk with open eyes and you will be treated to an array of exciting finds with some interesting and unusual nicknames…

As an absolute novice in the study of plants, I have often wondered why they have such a variety of names.

Well, depending on where they are growing and how they have been used historically, they can have dozens of different vernacular nicknames. So how can you tell which plant or flower you are actually talking about?

Scientists devised a two-part technical label for every single plant that is the same all over the world.

This designation is in Greek or Latin and is comprised of a genus (a biological familial classification) and a specific epithet (a characteristic attribute) — these can be compared to our own first and surnames.

So Convallaria majalis will be lily of the valley, whether you are in Henley or Sapporo, where they have dedicated a park to this plant (although in Japan its common name is suzuran).

It’s comforting to know that no matter what I call a plant or flower, using the scientific appellation will mean everyone will know what I am referring to, which is why I have included these in the descriptions in this article.

While some common names of plants can seem quite irrational and even amusing, they are very useful especially when describing colour, size or use.

And let’s face it, Latin and Greek names are difficult to pronounce and remember, so vernacular names can be quite practical and informative as well as memorable to a rookie botanist like me.

For example, in the past, lily of the valley was known as glovewort because it was used to create a salve for sore hands. It’s clear to see why it is called May bells but its other names of Our Lady’s tears and Mary’s tears refer to the Christian legend of the Virgin’s tears flowing at her son’s crucifixion and miraculously producing this flower at the foot of the cross. (Be warned: once you start studying colloquial names you can get hooked!)

During lockdown last spring, I decided to watch all of the plants growing in the cracks and pavements around my house to see what materialised.

Previously, I had pulled them out, thinking they were weeds, so they never had a chance to flower. I had no idea of the treasures growing all around me until I became a negligent gardener.

Scarlet pimpernel is one such example. I had heard of it but didn’t know what it looked like and certainly never knew it was growing in abundance in my garden. I was amazed to see the little red flowers blooming and even more surprised (and quite excited if truth be told) to find out what they were.

This just goes to show what happens if you aren’t too overzealous with your gardening.

One of the ways you can encourage the growth of wildflowers in your garden is to lock up your lawnmower for a few weeks and see what happens. You will find that it benefits bees, butterflies and wildlife (not to mention the saving of time and the bother of mowing a lawn.) And if you can’t stand the thought of allowing your smooth sward to grow long, leave some areas unmown. Every little bit helps.

© 2021 Linda Seward