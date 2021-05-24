Tribute to RAF aircraftsman from Harpsden killed in action 61 years ago

ON November 6 last year the Henley Standard published a double-page spread listing the names of service personnel who lost their lives in the Second World War.

There were two entries for Dennis Goffe, one for Harpsden and the other for Wargrave.

His mother was Ethel Goffe, elder sister of my grandmother. Ethel was one of three sisters; she married a chauffeur in Harpsden and was very proud of her younger son, Dennis, when he gained a commission in the RAF.

On May 25, 1940 his plane was shot down and he was one of two men killed. The RAF archives provided the following information: “Leading Aircraftsman Goffe was the radio operator on aircraft L42920, with two other crew members, belonging to No 40 Squadron of Royal Air Force Wyton in Cambridgeshire.

“The aircraft took off on air operations and was one of three. Approaching Rety, nine miles north east of Boulogne, it was shot down by anti-aircraft fire and crashed.

“Two of the crew died in the crash, one being LAC Goffe.

“The remaining crewman baled out, landing in the commune of Ferques, where he was taken prisoner.

“The other two aircraft circled the scene of the crash, and the descending parachutist, before leaving the scene. Later reports from the No1 missing research and enquiry unit, based in France, stated that the remains of the two aircraftmen were buried in a parachute at the scene of the crash.

“About a year later the remains of both were exhumed and placed in the same coffin in Rety communal cemetery, Pas de Calais.

“The grave has a cross with the words ‘Deux inconnus aviateurs Anglais’ and is well kept. It was registered with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

“LAC Goffe is also recorded in the book of remembrance in volume 4, part ii, page 44, in the St Clement Danes Church, which is situated in The Strand, London.”

Ethel (I remember her as Auntie Ned) lived for a while with my grandmother at Shepherds Green.

She was my favourite aunt with a great sense of humour in spite of her tragic loss.

After the war she earned her living as a cook and I can still remember her wonderful treacle tarts.

I don’t think anyone recalls her talking about Dennis again but a photo of him stood on the dresser in Shepherds Green.

Sharon Hewitt